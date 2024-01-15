‘100% Probability’ Major Global Catastrophe Destroys All Technology, Dennis Quaid Explains To Tucker Carlson

Actor Dennis Quaid joined Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson Saturday to discuss the biggest threat to your life.

I was blown away by the number of you who called, texted and emailed me this weekend to discuss the threat of a solar apocalypse after Quaid’s episode for “The Tucker Carlson Encounter” dropped on Saturday. I’ve been writing about this risk for years, including reviews of Quaid’s documentary “Grid Down, Power Up,” and the overall science behind the threat of a technological cataclysm on the scale of the 1859 Carrington Event. So, what do you need to know to stay safe?

“Basically, there is a 100% probability that our sun, generating what they call a GMD, which is a solar storm, that hits hard, hits our Earth, and the magnetic field we have around the Earth, and can fry everything that is electric above the ground, including our entire grid,” Quaid explained to Carlson.

Ep. 64 At some point America’s power grid will fail. What happens then? Dennis Quaid on a risk the government seems to be ignoring. pic.twitter.com/EzX2e4NfU2 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 13, 2024

Well, I’m glad I’m not the only person scaring the crap out of television hosts with actual science.

These types of solar events have happened before, Quaid continued, describing the Carrington Event of 1859, when the only bits of technology we had were telegraph lines. “It fried our entire telegraph system,” Quaid noted, asking Carlson to imagine what would happen to society if a similar size storm hit now, and took out our entire electrical grid as it did in 1859. (RELATED: ‘Starvation, Death, Destruction’: Superstar Actor Dennis Quaid Makes Strange Warning To Society)

“There wouldn’t be water in your tap. You couldn’t get gas for your car because the whole system is broken down,” Quaid said, accurately. “Everything that we rely upon would be gone. The food would melt in our refrigerators.” Within a year, 90% of the world’s population would be dead from starvation, disease, and total and utter social catastrophe.

This is not some hyperbole being spewed by an unintelligent actor. What Quaid is describing will happen, possibly sooner rather than later. And if the sun doesn’t do it, a bad actor will. I highly recommend watching the full interview, as well as Quaid’s documentary “Grid Down, Power Up,” to get yourself ready for what happens next.