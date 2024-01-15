Fake 911 Call Sends Firetrucks To White House

Emergency vehicles were sent to the White House Monday morning after a fake 911 call while President Joe Biden was staying at Camp David, the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) told the Daily Caller in a statement.

The 911 call, which came in around 7:00 a.m., reported that the White House was up in flames, the D.C. Fire and EMS told the Daily Caller. Fire trucks and other vehicles were sent to the White House in response to the call which District of Columbia Fire and EMS and the U.S. Secret Service personnel determined was fake, The Associated Press reported.

“At approximately 7:03 a.m., the Office of Unified Communications (OUC) received a 911 call for a structure fire at the White House,” Noah Gray, Chief Communications Officer for D.C. Fire and EMS, told the Daily Caller in a statement.

“At 7:04 a.m., DC Fire and EMS was dispatched and in coordination with the United States Secret Service, it was determined there was no fire emergency. All companies returned to service at 7:16 a.m.,” Gray continued.

The individual reached after a callback to the phone number that placed the call said they did not report the incident, the AP reported, noting that it was an indication that the call was fake.

DC Fire & EMS dispatched 13 units responding to a false report of a fire at the White House just after 7am today. President Biden was at Camp David and not at the WH at the time. Per 2 sources, the callback number for the individual who called 911 was fake.



Biden spent the weekend in Camp David, leaving early Monday morning to travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The AP reported. The president is volunteering at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization, as a part of his commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Jan. 8 another emergency occurred at the White House while Biden was out of town. A driver crashed into the White House gates and was taken into custody, according to the Secret Service. At the time of the crash, Biden was on his way from South Carolina to Texas to pay respects to late Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. (RELATED: Man Arrested After Car Smashes Into Biden’s Motorcade Outside Delaware Campaign HQ)