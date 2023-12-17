Car Smashes Into Biden’s Motorcade Outside Delaware Campaign HQ

A car reportedly smashed into a parked SUV that was part of President Joe Biden’s motorcade outside of his Delaware campaign headquarters Sunday night, according to 6ABC.

Video footage of the incident circulated Twitter as reporters had been waiting for Biden and first lady Jill Biden to leave the campaign office right before the incident occurred. A silver sedan smashed into a black SUV belonging to the U.S. Secret Service, according to 6ABC. (RELATED: ‘Enormous Amount Of Evidence’: Jonathan Turley Says Joe Biden’s Connection To His Son’s ‘Corruption’ Is ‘Impeachable’)

BREAKING: Clearer footage of the Presidential motorcade incident. According to pool reporters, the driver of the car the crashed was cooperating with Secret Service Agents. You can see a startled President Biden being quickly ushered into his SUV. pic.twitter.com/qdv5vWOXVX — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) December 18, 2023

In the footage released by Breaking 4 News, a person could be heard yelling a question about the upcoming 2024 elections, before a vehicle is heard crashing off camera. The president can then be seen looking towards the incident in shock and rushed into his car by Secret Service members before the camera pivots to the crash.

The footage shows a clear picture of the incident and shows the Secret Service surrounding the silver sedan and demanding that the driver show his hands.

The Secret Service car was reportedly being used to close off the intersections near the headquarters prior to Biden’s departure, the outlet reported. Following the incident, the Secret Service had their weapons drawn on the driver, 6ABC reported. (RELATED: The Polls For Joe Biden Might Even Be Worse Than You Think)

White House pool report says car crashed into a Biden motorcade vehicle blocking off road. President and First Lady were leaving a dinner with campaign staff when the crash happened. Secret service moved, weapons drawn, to the driver who put his hands in the air. @9NewsAUS https://t.co/6fcCkya2xH — Jonathan Kearsley (@jekearsley) December 18, 2023

The first lady was reportedly already in the vehicle before Biden had been rushed in immediately after the incident was heard, according to the outlet. Both the president and first lady are unharmed, ABC6 reported.

The driver behind the incident has yet to be identified by authorities. Neither the Secret Service nor the White House have released a statement regarding the crash.