Gates Foundation Announces Plan For Record-Breaking Donations This Year At Davos

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has a history of providing financial support to left-wing groups, announced on Monday that it would spend billions of dollars in 2024.

The Gates Foundation’s board of trustees has approved a record $8.6 billion budget for 2024, up from $8.3 billion in 2023 and $7 billion in 2022, the charity announced from Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is hosting its annual meeting. Over the years, the charity has poured tens of millions of dollars into pro-abortion groups, Democrat-aligned nonprofits and Chinese government organizations, among other causes.

The foundation works in areas related to gender equality, policy advocacy and global health, according to its website. Pro-abortion groups have received tens of millions from the Gates Foundation to promote “family planning” and women’s empowerment. (RELATED: Bill Gates Fantasizes About How Powerful Artificial Intelligence Could Save ‘Democracy’)

The Gates Foundation has given over $94 million to Planned Parenthood since the charity was founded, including $10.5 million in 2022 alone, according to its grant database. Planned Parenthood performed 374,155 abortions in the United States between 2021 and 2022, according to its most recent annual report.

Other pro-abortion groups, like the European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual & Reproductive Rights and MSI Reproductive Choices, have also received millions from the Gates Foundation, according to tax forms

Democrat-aligned nonprofits have also been major beneficiaries of the Gates Foundation. The Gates Foundation has given New Venture Fund over $200 million since 2016, according to its grant database. New Venture Fund is part of the network of nonprofits managed by Arabella Advisors, which The New York Times has labeled a “dark money” operation. New Venture Fund bankrolls an array of left-wing groups, according to tax filings.

The Washington, D.C., district attorney has subpoenaed the group in connection with allegations that New Venture Fund skirted the law to help get Democrats elected and influence Republican lawmakers before and after the 2020 elections, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The Tides Center, another Democrat-friendly nonprofit, has received more than $12 million from the Gates Foundation since 2020, according to the charity’s grant database.

In addition to pro-Democrat organizations, the Gates Foundation has also funded America’s top foreign adversary. Chinese government organizations received $23 million from the Gates Foundation in 2022, according to tax documents. Recipients included Chinese state-run universities that conduct defense research and a government ministry that ran a program aimed at stealing American technology.

Much of the foundation’s 2024 spending will be focused on “reducing inequities in health” by doing things like providing HPV vaccines and helping to implement AI-enabled ultrasound technology to help detect obstetric risk in pregnancies, according to a press release.

“The Gates Foundation measures impact in terms of lives saved and opportunities provided to the poorest,” Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman said.

The World Economic Forum meets annually to facilitate dialogue between political, business and civil society leaders on an array of issues. This year’s theme is “rebuilding trust,” according to the World Economic Forum’s website.

The meeting will be attended by high ranking Chinese Communist Party officials, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, among others.

The World Economic Forum has promoted controversial ideas in the past, like that people should eat insects to fight climate change.

The Gates Foundation did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.