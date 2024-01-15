Man Charged With Cracking Road Beer To Celebrate Successful Driving Test, Police Say: REPORT

A 25-year-old Canadian had his G2 license for only 20 minutes before it got suspended in late Dec. after he allegedly downed a celebratory beer on the highway, police said, the Caledon Enterprise reported.

Police alleged that in addition to having an open alcohol container in the vehicle and above zero blood alcohol concentration, the young man was driving recklessly, the Caledon Enterprise reported. (RELATED: Oops, She Did It Again: Police Pull Britney Spears Over For Another Traffic Offense)

https://t.co/UvtxYUiyO8 ‘Can’t even begin to understand’: Brampton man, 25, charged with cracking open a beer while driving to celebrate new driver’s licence — Eli (@hollow_maven) January 10, 2024

Const. Ian Michel said the driver was allegedly going about 30 mph above the speed limit and weaving in and around other cars in a “careless manner,” according to Caledon Enterprise.

“I can’t even begin to understand why someone would think that drinking a beer in their vehicle while driving is a smart idea, let alone a novice driver who should be well versed on the rules of the road,” Michel said, Caledon Enterprise reported.

A G2 license in Canada signifies that a new driver has completed a two-step process of two road tests and a rules of the road test, according to the Ontario government. This process can take at least 20 months to do and is open to those who are at least 16-years-old who passed a vision test. The second level is estimated to take at least 12 months to complete, and there is a rule against consuming any alcohol prior to driving, according to the Ontario government.

The 25-year-old’s license was suspended for 30 days, and charges were pressed related to reckless driving, driving under the influence, driving with open alcohol and other offenses, the Caledon Enterprise reported.

“These are not simple errors in judgment, they are choices being made that put the lives of other drivers and pedestrians at risk. Simply put drivers like this kill people and don’t belong on our roads,” Michel said, according to the Caledon Enterprise.

If the young Canadian is convicted, he could pay up to a $1,000 fine for driving while impaired and up to a $10,000 fine for driving above the speed limit, Driving reported.