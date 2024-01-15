Sacramento Kings’ Mike Brown Uses His Laptop To Completely School The Media (And Referees) In Total Boss Fashion

Get ’em, Mike!

Mike Brown, the head coach of the Sacramento Kings, went off on an NBA referee Sunday during his team’s overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Things flared up in the fourth quarter at the 9:27 mark when Brown got upset with the zebras. Brown was yelling at referee Intage Hwang while steamrolling up the court, and got himself immediately ejected despite his players’ attempts to hold him back. Hell, Brown was so livid that Malik Monk even wrapped his arms around him and guided him off the court.

After the game, while speaking to the media, Brown decided to explain — in full detail — why he got ejected and the problems that he had with the officials … by using his laptop. My man was such a boss about it too, schooling the press (and the refs) on numerous questionable calls and the disparity when it came to free throws.

WATCH:

Mike busted out the film to break down why he got ejected tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/7sO8yJ3g9y — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 15, 2024

Shoutout to Mike Brown for this … it’s a shame he never got a ring with LeBron in Cleveland, because he deserves it.

And holy hell, how bad is the officiating in sports nowadays?

I swear we’ve gotten to a point where it doesn’t matter if it’s basketball, football, baseball, hockey or competitive beanbag stacking. There always seems to be consistent complaining about the referees. (RELATED: You Gotta See This: Indianapolis International Airport Launches Indoor Basketball Court For NBA All-Star Weekend)

Thankfully, we still have people like Mike Brown to keep ’em on their toes.