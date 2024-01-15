Steve Doocy Pushes Back Against Vivek Who Tries To Downplay Trump’s Attack On Him

Fox News’ Steve Doocy confronted Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday over former President Donald Trump’s recent attack on him.

Trump took aim at Ramaswamy on Saturday, telling voters not to “waste” their time.

“Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, ‘the best President in generations,’ etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks. Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the ‘other side’ – don’t get duped by this. Vote for ‘TRUMP,’ don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA. The Biden Indictment against his Political Opponent will never be allowed in this Country, they are already beginning to fall! MAGA!!!”

Ramaswamy responded to Trump’s comments in a Twitter post, saying he would not “criticize [Trump] in response to this late attack.”

“Why do you think former President Trump threw you under the bus over the weekend?” Doocy asked Ramaswamy.

“Well, I didn’t get thrown anywhere, but I think there might have been an attempt to do that,” Ramaswamy said. (RELATED: STATON: Vivek Is Positioned Perfectly To Be Trump’s VP Pick)

“You were under the bus!” Doocy said, laughing. “And here in Iowa, the bus had snow tires on it!”

Ramaswamy said he took Trump’s comments in “a light-hearted way” and expects a “massive surge” in Iowa.

Ramaswamy has been reluctant to criticize the former president, instead going so far as to file an amicus brief Thursday, backing Trump’s bid to reverse the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove him from the ballot.

Ramaswamy currently has 4.3% support in national Republican primary polls and is polling at 6.5% in Iowa, according to the RealClearPolitics.