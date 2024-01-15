‘The View’s’ Sara Haines Says White Kids ‘Should Feel Bad’ About Slavery, Fellow Co-Host Pushes Back

“The View” co-host Sara Haines drew pushback Monday after she said white children “should feel bad” about slavery.

Co-host Ana Navarro marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by accusing conservative politicians of seeking to placate outraged parents who want to protect “their poor little white kid.”

“Black history and other things — banning books — has been weaponized for political purposes to drive people to the polls based on outrage because my poor little white kid is feeling bad because he’s learning about slavery,” Navarro said. “That’s ridiculous. Learning about history should not make anybody feel bad—”

“Well, it should make you feel bad,” Haines interjected.

“No,” Navarro responded.

“But it’s important that it makes you feel bad,” Haines persisted.

“I don’t think it should make you feel bad. I mean, I don’t think a white child that’s had nothing to do with slavery should feel bad about slavery. I think we need to learn history so that we don’t repeat the same mistakes about history,” Navarro shot back.

Navarro then continued to push her claim that Republicans want to erase the history of black Americans and the civil war. (RELATED: Ana Navarro Gets So Unhinged That Producers Have To Cut Her Audio)

She accused Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of wanting to teach “that there was a positive side to slavery,” referring to Florida’s curriculum, which notes that some slaves were able to acquire practical skills during their enslavement.

Navarro also criticized Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for failing to mention slavery as a cause of the Civil War during a recent campaign event. Haley later said she did not mention slavery because she was trying to explain “what [the Civil War] means for us today.”

Navarro also took a shot at former President Donald Trump, who said at a Jan. 6 campaign rally that Abraham Lincoln could have prevented the Civil War through negotiation.

The co-hosts have also raged against DeSantis’ administration for rejecting an Advanced Placement (AP) African American History course after finding that it contained elements of critical race theory. The course included a unit on “Black Queer Studies” and a book by Eduardo Bonilla Silva which “examines in detail how Whites talk, think, and account for the existence of racial inequality and makes clear that color-blind racism is as insidious now as ever.”