Video Appears To Show Frustrated Passenger Slapping Pilot Announcing Flight Delays, Airline Says

A video appears to show a passenger on a Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight Sunday venting his frustration while the pilot announced flight delays.

The alleged offending passenger was reportedly identified as Sahil Kataria, and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) de-boarded him. The pilot has filed an official complaint against Kataria, India Today reported.

The video of the incident had explanatory text that claimed people had already waited 13 hours for that flight, and that the further delay made Kataria allegedly snap.

VIDEO | An incident of a passenger assaulting an IndiGo pilot in the aircraft in Delhi when he announced flight delay was caught on camera. The flight, which was delayed due to fog and low visibility, was scheduled from Delhi to Goa. IndiGo has filed a complaint regarding the… pic.twitter.com/inBHhKWkpK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 15, 2024

Upon allegedly attacking the pilot, one of the flight attendants could be heard in Hindi saying, “Sir, you cannot do this,” to the passenger as the attendant tried to shield the pilot, according to a translation by India Today. Police arrested the suspect, and he was allowed to pay bail for release, according to the outlet.

In a second video, Kataria appeared to apologize for his conduct as authorities escorted him away. “Sorry, sir,” Kataria could be heard saying, while the person filming the video responded, “no sorry.”

VIDEO | Visuals show the passenger, who assaulted the IndiGo pilot in Delhi when he announced flight delay, being taken by the authorities. STORY | Passenger hits IndiGo pilot at Delhi airport over flight delay READ: https://t.co/DIaaPE4GCL pic.twitter.com/35znqjHgeZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 15, 2024

The company confirmed the general account of what happened.

“On January 14, 2024, a customer assaulted our first officer during the announcement of a flight delay … As per protocol, the customer was declared unruly and handed over to the local law enforcement agencies. This incident is being referred to the independent internal committee for appropriate action and inclusion of the customer on the ‘no-fly list’ … we maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward any such unacceptable behaviour,” IndiGo tweeted.

The reason for the delay was chalked up to an “exceptionally severe fog” that covered large parts of the country, according to IndiGo.

Passengers told India Today they were unaware of the reason for the delay.