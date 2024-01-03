Delivery Driver Fed Up With Gas Station Lines Turns To Old-School Solution

A delivery driver fed up with gas station lines turned to an old-school solution Tuesday in India.

Video shows the food driver on his way to facilitate deliveries while riding a horse amid long waits for gas and traffic gridlock. The man traversed the congested streets of Hyderabad on horseback while wearing his red delivery bag for orders placed through the app Zomato, The Guardian reported.

“There’s no petrol for my motorbike,” the deliveryman told pedestrians while waving in one video, according to the outlet. “I waited in the queue for three hours. I left after taking the order but couldn’t get the petrol.”

The city’s gas station pileup and traffic are a result of a fuel shortage caused by picketing truckers, according to The Guardian. Truck drivers reportedly went on strike in response to legislation calling for significant fines and 10-year prison sentences for cases of hit-and-runs. The strike disbanded once the Indian government promised to hear their concerns before proceeding, the outlet reported.

Food delivery is a bustling industry in India, where agents rush through crowded cities to deliver quickly, according to The Guardian. Some apps reportedly provide 10-minute delivery times to customers to remain competitive, which critics say places lives at risk. (RELATED: Horse Gets Loose On Cargo Plane Mid-Flight)

Zomato responded to this criticism by clarifying that delivery agents are not penalized or rewarded for meeting the 10-minute window, according to the outlet. The delivery service reportedly said they would put phone numbers on each delivery bag so customers can report incidents of careless behavior.