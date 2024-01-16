Fmr Bush Press Secy Slams ‘Out Of Touch’ Dems For Not Understanding ‘Rural’ Iowa Voters, Says Trump Victory Is Proof

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer slammed “out of touch” Democrats Monday on Fox News for not understanding “rural” Iowa voters, stating Trump’s victory is proof he does.

Fleischer appeared on “Hannity” to discuss former President Donald Trump’s victory in the Iowa caucus for the Republican nominee seat. The former press secretary, for President George W. Bush, called out the “gap” between the “mainstream media” and the “American people,” emphasizing “college-educated Democrats” don’t understand “rural voters of Iowa.” (RELATED: ‘The Earliest I Can Remember’: Jake Tapper Appears Shocked At How Fast His Own Network Called Trump Victory In Iowa)

“We have gaps in this country – people say a gender gap, there’s this gap, there’s that gap. The biggest gap we have is actually between the mainstream media and the American people, specifically college-educated Democrats who are really reporters. The mainstream media – ABC, NBC, CBS and New York Times, [and] The Washington Post – and their failure to understand the country they live in outside its elite bubbles, its cities, its college-educated campuses. They do not understand the rural voters of Iowa,” Fleischer stated.

Fleischer continued to state that while “rural” Iowa voters are a different group they’re ultimately the “majority” in the state, noting that Trump “is intuitively in touch” with them. The former press secretary additionally noted that while there are Democrats who still “cheer for the defeat” of Trump, his “shattering” victory in Iowa proves otherwise. (RELATED: Trump Wins Iowa Caucus In Landslide)

“They will parachute in [to] interview them, talk about what these people believe in, and then leave and not understand their way of life, their way of thinking, the way being raised in a gun culture, their way of fishing. It is such a disparate group of people, but the majority, of course, are those type[s] of Americans who are not the college-educated Democrats reporters. And that’s why they missed the story of 2016, and that’s why I think that you still have so many people cheering for the defeat of Donald Trump, who are out of touch with such a huge swath of this country,” Fleischer stated.

“Donald Trump, to his credit, is intuitively in touch with them. And you’re seeing that tonight on the ground in Iowa. These results are really staggering if they hold up for President Trump. Precedent is important, history is important and Donald Trump is shattering it this year with the margin of his victory. Even if he falls short of 50, his margin between first and second is massive.”

The former president won the Iowa caucus Monday night in a landslide victory hitting over 50% and nearly 29 points ahead of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who sits in second place, according to the New York Times.