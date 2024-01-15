‘A Very Serious Problem’: Jonathan Turley Predicts How Fani Willis’ Alleged Affair Will Impact Trump Case

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley predicted that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could be removed from the case against former President Donald Trump over her alleged affair with a special prosecutor.

Willis reportedly paid Nathan Wade, whom she allegedly had an affair with, over $600,000 to serve as a special prosecutor in the probe of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Turley said the 13-count indictment that on RICO charges against Trump and others Willis secured in August could survive, but Willis may face repercussions. (RELATED: Fox Legal Analyst Says Allegations Against Fani Willis Warrant A ‘Pause’ In Case Against Trump)

WATCH:



“This is a very serious problem for her,” Turley told “America Reports” co-host John Roberts. “It may not ultimately make a huge difference in the prosecution. It may result in her removal, might actually result in a delay, but it won’t necessarily result in the dismissal of the case against Trump.”

Contracts obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation revealed that Willis paid Wade, her reported paramour, $250 an hour for work on the case, compared to $150 an hour paid to John Floyd, the top RICO expert in Georgia. Willis defended herself during a sermon at an Atlanta-area church, claiming critics were motivated by racism.

Floyd assisted Willis in the 2015 RICO prosecution of dozens of Atlanta-area teachers over a cheating scandal that netted 11 convictions. Wade specialized in family law and served as a municipal court judge specializing in traffic tickets. (RELATED: Trump Attorney Rips Fani Willis Over ‘Disturbing’ Sex Scandal, Payouts To ‘Boyfriend’)

“I hired one white woman, a good personal friend and great lawyer, a superstar, I tell you,” Willis said from the pulpit. “I hired one white man, brilliant, my friend and a great lawyer and I hired one black man, another superstar, a great friend and a great lawyer … First thing they say: ‘oh, she [is going to] play the race card now.’ But no, God, isn’t it them who’s playing the race card when they only question one?”

