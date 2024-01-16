Senate Overwhelmingly Rejects Bernie Sanders Resolution That Could Have Limited Military Aid To Israel

The United States Senate voted 72-11 Thursday to reject a resolution proffered by Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders that could have frozen aid to Israel.

Sen. Sanders’ resolution would have requested that the Secretary of State provide information regarding Israel’s human rights practices, the amount of American aid sent since Oct. 7 to Israel and Israeli wartime compliance with “international human rights and humanitarian law.” (RELATED: Anti-Israel Biden Staffer Protest Derailed By 3 Inches Of Snow In DC)

The resolution cited the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 that would freeze military aid to Israel if the State Department failed to produce a report to the Senate within 30 days, The Hill reported.

The Senate’s overwhelming rejection of Sen. Sander’s provision was broadcast on PBS NewsHour along with the discussion of the merits of the bill.

“The Senate will soon vote on my resolution directing the State Department to report on any human rights violations that may have occurred using U.S. equipment in the Israeli military campaign in Gaza. It should not be controversial to ask how U.S. weapons are used,” Sen. Sanders tweeted. “We should all want this information. If you believe the war has been indiscriminate, as I do, then we must ask this question. If you believe Israel has done nothing wrong, then this information should support that belief.”

The Senate will soon vote on my resolution directing the State Department to report on any human rights violations that may have occurred using U.S. equipment in the Israeli military campaign in Gaza. It should not be controversial to ask how U.S. weapons are used. pic.twitter.com/egtZgBwO5Q — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 16, 2024

During Sen. Sanders’ speech, he accused the Israeli government of conducting an indiscriminate military campaign in Gaza that killed over 24,000 Gazans — 70 percent of them women and children — and creating a humanitarian crisis.

It shouldn’t be controversial for Congress to ask for information on how U.S. arms are being used in Israel’s military campaign in Palestine. I am LIVE NOW as the Senate votes on my resolution which would do just that. https://t.co/7hxjgSrkx6 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 16, 2024

“Speaking now on the Senate floor in opposition to a resolution that would cut off aid to Israel. Israel is facing an existential crisis and has every right to respond to Hamas with force,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted of his opposition to the proposal.

Speaking now on the Senate floor in opposition to a resolution that would cut off aid to Israel. Israel is facing an existential crisis and has every right to respond to Hamas with force. LIVE: https://t.co/W2XDv8HYjn — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 16, 2024

Sanders appeared to cite figures given by the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health which are contested by Israel. Israel claims that their forces have killed over 9,000 Hamas fighters since Oct. 7, The Times of Israel reported.