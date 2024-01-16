REPORT: New Jersey Explores Legalizing Magic Mushrooms, Home Growing Permitted For Medical And Recreational Use

New Jersey is now rapidly advancing towards a groundbreaking move to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms, The Record newspaper reported Tuesday.

A bill reintroducing the legal framework for the use of psilocybin, the psychoactive component in magic mushrooms, resurfaced in the state Senate, the outlet reported. This bill, named the “Psilocybin Behavioral Health Access and Services Act,” reportedly targets not only mental health applications but also aims to decriminalize its recreational use for those above 21.

As opposed to New Jersey marijuana legislation, this bill would permit individuals to cultivate mushrooms at home for their own use, according to the outlet. The bill’s reintroduction reportedly aligns with growing interest in New Jersey in psychedelics as potential treatments for severe mental health conditions.

Hackensack Meridian, one of New Jersey’s largest health providers, has begun a collaboration with Compass Pathways, a U.K.-based biotech firm, The Record reported. This partnership reportedly aims to explore synthetic psilocybin as a treatment for severe depression and other disorders, potentially leading to clinical trials and innovative mental health solutions, according to Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian.

This research is independent of the state’s legislative decisions, as it operates under the guidelines of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to the outlet.

“There is still a lot of research that needs to be done, but from what we’ve seen it looks promising,” Dr. Eric Alcera, a prominent figure in Hackensack Meridian’s venture into alternative mental health treatments, stated, the outlet reported.

“Psychedelics need to be under a controlled environment, like a clinical trial,” the doctor reportedly added. “These are not simple chemical compounds. They are complex and create significant changes in the brain.” (RELATED: Coloradans Voted To Make Magic Mushrooms Legal, But Not Buying Wine At Grocery Stores)

The movement to legalize psilocybin has been gaining traction across the U.S., with cities like Denver, Oakland, and Detroit pioneering decriminalization laws, The Record reported. Oregon and Colorado are reportedly the only states to have passed similar legislation, with other states, including Pennsylvania and California, actively considering it. While advocates praise psilocybin’s medical prospects, opponents raise concerns about increased drug abuse, especially with recreational use, according to the outlet.

Psilocybin, a natural psychedelic compound found in certain mushrooms, has shown potential in treating various medical issues, from depression to alcoholism, The Record reported. The FDA has reportedly recognized its potential, establishing guidelines that might lead to approved psilocybin-based treatments.