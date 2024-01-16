Teenagers Get Unusual Punishment After Egging Homes

Florida police in Walton County issued an unusual punishment to six teenagers who were caught egging houses and cars Sunday.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said they elected to punish the teenagers by making them wash the victims’ cars all day rather than press criminal charges. The teens also had to wash patrol cars, fire trucks and other vehicles that stopped by for free. (RELATED: Georgia Teens Involved In ‘Lovers Quarrel’ Charged With Murder After Allegedly Egging Victim’s House)

“This tale starts with six teenagers and some eggs in hot water. A few weeks ago a group of boys decided to buy two dozen eggs and take a drive through Nature Walk to use them as projectiles to decorate houses and cars,” the sheriff’s office explained in a Twitter post. The office said they managed to track down the teens and strike a deal with them to avoid a harsher punishment.

“Today, at 0630 the kids and their parents reported to our Santa Rosa Beach substation. In lieu of criminal charges, the teenagers put on an all day car wash cleaning the victim’s cars, patrol cars, fire trucks and any other vehicle that happened to stop by… for free. While we strongly believe in solving crime, we also believe in solving problems. We’re here if you need us,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the deal reached.

Several Twitter users agreed with the police’s approach. “That is good policing. I did stupid stuff when I was young but ended up as a good person. Good lesson to the kids. Much respect,” the user tweeted.

“Didn’t we all?…Thanks for the love,” the sheriff’s office responded.

“I saw the sign when I drove by. Wish I had turned around now. Great solution,” another user commented.

Under Florida law, egging is considered to be an act of criminal mischief which could be classified as a felony or misdemeanor, according to Pumphery Law.