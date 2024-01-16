‘My Head Would’ve Exploded’: Man Says GoPro Camera Saved His Life From Alligator Attack: REPORT

A GoPro camera reportedly saved a man’s life from an alligator attack in Florida.

Jeff Heim said that the reptile bit his head while he was perusing the Mayakka River for more shark teeth to add to his collection in 2021, Daily Mail reported.

“I still don’t think I felt the full force of that bite,” Heim said. “If I did, my head would’ve exploded.”

Heim said he believes that the GoPro camera fastened to his head, which filmed the incident, protected him by preventing the alligator from causing more damage, according to the outlet. Although he thrashed at the initial bite, Heim gathered his composure to slowly back away from the reptile as it went for another bite.

“You never want to thrash or splash or act like prey, so I stayed calm,” Heim said.

Heim was transported to a hospital after approaching a local restaurant for help, the outlet reported. Paramedics gave him 34 staples to the head, which he said was “ripped open” and “was flapping, and hanging this way,” according to Daily Mail. He was also reportedly treated for a hand bite and severe puncture wounds. (RELATED: Woman Reportedly Spots 14-Foot-Alligator Carrying Dead Body In Its Mouth)

One paramedic cautioned Heim that people at the hospital would stare at him due to the severity of his injuries, according to the outlet. Heim said he was “loop” and “a little lighthearted” following the attack, recalling that he tried to find humor in the situation.

Wildlife officials reportedly caught the 6-foot, 4-inch alligator, which would have been larger if it was not missing a chunk of its tail. Heim said that another alligator, measuring about 13 feet long, attempted to kill his reptile assailant.