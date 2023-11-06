Swimming Area Shut Down After Alligators Bite Two People In The Head: REPORT

A Florida swimming area reportedly shut down following alligators biting two people in the head, according to WCJB.

Speaking with the outlet, a trapper said that he forced a nine-foot alligator out of the Alexander Springs Recreation Area water Sunday in Ocala National Forest.

One of the attacks took place Wednesday, with the other bite happening Sunday. Both individuals in the incidents were scuba divers. The area was closed temporarily Wednesday, but reopened. Now, the area is “closed until further notice,” per WCJB.

“The temporary closure was necessary for public safety following an alligator-related incident this morning,” the U.S. Forest Service in a Wednesday announcement said. “The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission immediately responded and completed their investigation.”

“No alligators were harmed or removed from the area, as result of this investigation.”

In regards to Sunday’s gator attack and shutting down, the U.S. Forest Service hasn’t commented. In their Wednesday announcement, they issued a reminder to the area’s visitors that a lot of different wildlife are present in the forests, springs and other land areas.

“Please watch your step and be aware of your environment, for your safety and those around you. Thanks and enjoy your time with nature,” the U.S. Forest Service stated.

Alexander Springs has the ScubaDiving.com label of the “best dive site in Florida for newly-certified divers” due to it being “a good place to experience Florida’s gin-clear fresh water.” (RELATED: Knockin’ Down Trees And Everything! Gargantuan Elephant Bulls Brawl It Out Like The True Powerhouses They Are)

The area is the only place in Ocala National Forest where scuba diving is allowed, according to the U.S. Forest Service.