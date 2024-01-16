Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean Among Slew Of Stars Slotted To Perform At IHeart Country Festival

Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean and Ashley McBryde will headline the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, Texas, on May 4.

The stars will grace the stage alongside host Bobby Bones for the eleventh year of the festival, according to People. This year’s program will include some must-see performances by Riley Green, Brothers Osborne and Walker Hayes. The festival will have a jam-packed schedule that boasts the very best in country music entertainment.

Who are you most excited to see take the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival stage? 👀 More #iHeartCountry info: https://t.co/0HkIk2zotV pic.twitter.com/7z50Ng9CKn — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 16, 2024

Jelly Roll, Aldean, Old Dominion and Lady A will be performing on opening night at the Moody Center.

“We are so excited to bring the iHeartCountry Festival to country music fans again this year at Moody Center in Austin,” Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry, Rod Phillips, said in a press release, according to People.

“It’s always exciting to watch fans experience performances by so many of the top artists in our format, all on one big iHeart stage.”

General tickets go on sale Jan. 26 at 1:00 pm ET, and fans can head to ticketmaster.com to make their purchases. Lucky fans that happen to be Capitol One cardholders can access presale tickets starting Jan. 23 at 11:00 am ET. An intimate pre-event at the festival featuring Old Dominion will be exclusively offered to Capital One cardholders, according to People.

“We are thrilled to offer our cardholders unique access to experience country music’s top talent at this year’s iHeartCountry Festival,” said Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One, Byron Daub, according to People. (RELATED: Jelly Roll Gives Emotional Testimony About Scourge Of Fentanyl Before Congress)

“Country music is a big passion for our cardholders,” he said, according to People.

The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival was a huge hit and featured incredible talents such as Sam Hunt, Parker McCollum, Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan and Carly Pearce.