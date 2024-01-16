Masseuse Sues Knicks Owner, Alleges He Trafficked Her to Harvey Weinstein: REPORT

A masseuse named Kellye Croft sued MSG and Knicks owner James Dolan, alleging he sexually trafficked her to Harvey Weinstein in the 2010s, TMZ reported.

Croft alleged Dolan took her in from around late 2013 to early 2014 while he was performing on tour, court documents say, according to TMZ. The documents reportedly allege she was recruited to serve as the traveling masseuse for the Eagles but switched to working for Dolan, whose band opened on the tour. She alleged Dolan pressured her for sex after bettering her career, then trafficked her to Weinstein, who she alleges sexually assaulted her in a hotel, the documents said, according to the outlet.

James Dolan’s attorney to ESPN: “There is absolutely no merit to any of the allegations against Mr. Dolan. Kellye Croft and James Dolan had a friendship. The references to Harvey Weinstein are simply meant to inflame and appear to be plagiarized from prior cases against Mr.… pic.twitter.com/QC96yPZnQJ — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 16, 2024

Croft alleged Irving Azoff’s company, which was managing the Eagles tour, directed her to go to Los Angeles to do massage work at Dolan’s request, the outlet reported. She reportedly alleged that was Dolan’s way of getting her on the road with him for sex, according to the documents.

Croft alleged she met Weinstein at a hotel, the documents read, according to the outlet. She alleged he demanded a massage from her when he found out she was Dolan’s massage therapist, and she allegedly pushed back on the request, according to the documents, the outlet reported. The documents reportedly alleged this resulted in Weinstein chasing her down the hallway.

Croft alleged in the documents that Weinstein chased her to her room, then allegedly pinned her down and began sexually assaulting her, according to TMZ. She further alleged he stopped only by coincidence when Dolan called her cell phone, the documents said, according to TMZ.

“Well, you know Jim and I are best friends. He’s going to be very disappointed that you led me on, this won’t look good for you,” Croft alleged Weinstein said before he departed, according to the documents, the outlet reported.

The plaintiff alleged in the documents that she told Dolan what happened, and he shrugged it off by saying he and others allegedly close to Weinstein knew the man was a “troubled person” with “serious issues,” according to TMZ.

Croft sought damages for allegedly being sexually trafficked to Weinstein by Dolan, the documents said, the outlet reported. This allegation reportedly created an opportunity for the filing of a federal complaint.

“There is absolutely no merit to any of the allegations against Mr. Dolan. Kellye Croft and James Dolan had a friendship,” one of Dolan’s attorneys told TMZ regarding the allegations.

“The references to Harvey Weinstein are simply meant to inflame and appear to be plagiarized from prior cases against Mr. Weinstein,” he added to TMZ.

Weinstein’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, spoke to TMZ about the newly filed litigation.(RELATED: ‘Hollywood Is F*cked Up’: Emily Ratajkowski Speaks Out About The Dark Side Of The Industry)

“Mr. Weinstein vehemently denies these meritless allegations and looks forward to litigating these claims in court of law where the truth will be revealed,” she told the outlet.

Irving Azoff is not a party to this lawsuit, a representative for the man told TMZ.