Michael Bublé Almost Became ‘Polar Bear Lunch’ While Running Drunk On Beach

Famous crooner Michael Bublé revealed his near-death experience with polar bears during the Jan 16. episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Bublé described how he managed to get away from the “aggressive” animal after his unexpected close call. The 48-year-old musician said he encountered the polar bear while running on a beach in Canada. A man desperately attempted to caution him about the dangers that lay ahead. “[He was] literally swearing at us and just screaming … I mean screaming bloody murder,” he said.

Buble described how completely naive he was to the situation, and admitted he had no idea the polar bears could pose a danger to him.

“We didn’t realize, we were running to our certain death,” he said.

“Because there were polar bears all down the beach. And yes, they’re the most aggressive — but God, they’re so cuddly,” he joked.

Clarkson chimed in to say, “They’re beautiful. Yeah, and [in] those Coca-Cola commercials, they’re like ‘Snuggle.'”

Jokes aside, the singer admitted his interaction with the bears was a scary one.

“It was a terrible idea, it was in a movie with Barry Pepper … It was up in like Churchill Manitoba, I think, and we were drinking at the rap party,” Buble said as he described how he got himself into the predicament with wildlife after having too much to drink.

“God help me, I think. I think, in the moment we’re like, ‘You know what we should do? We should like race down the beach,’ and so me and him and another guy came, we came running down this beach and a guy that lived there just started swearing, literally swearing at us,” he said.

In spite of how cute the polar bears were, Buble knows he was lucky the story didn’t end differently. (RELATED: Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean Among Slew Of Stars Slotted To Perform At IHeart Country Festival)

“Yeah, but they will eat you,” Bublé said. “Sometimes I wonder about that, how close I was to being like a little polar bear lunch.”