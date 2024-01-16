Nikki Haley Says Iowa Made GOP Primary ‘A Two-Person Race’ After Placing Third

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said the results of the Iowa caucuses made the GOP primary election “a two-person race.”

Haley, who placed third in the Iowa caucuses, told an audience of supporters that the Republican race narrowed down to two competitors during a speech Monday night after the results rolled in, according to the Des Moines Register.

“I can safely say, tonight, Iowa made this Republican primary a two-person race,” Haley said Monday night.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took second place at the Iowa caucuses with 21.2% of the vote, defeating Haley, who took 19% of the vote, the outlet reported. Former President Donald Trump received a record-breaking 51%, wiping out his GOP opponents by a wide margin. (RELATED: ‘Wangs And Caucuses’: Megyn Kelly Calls Out Nikki Haley For Refusing To Say Whether Men Can Become Women, Video Shows)

Haley reportedly took a swipe at Trump while speaking at the West Des Moines Marriott, saying she intends to beat the Republican frontrunner, who she characterized as too old.

“The question before Americans is now very clear,” Haley said. “Do you want more of the same, or do you want a new generation?”

“Trump and Biden are both about 80 years old. Trump and Biden put our country trillions of dollars deeper in debt, and our kids will never forgive them,” Haley said. “Both lack a vision for our country’s future because both are very consumed by the past — by investigations, by vendettas, by grievances. Americans deserve better.”

“Our campaign is the last and best hope of stopping the Trump-Biden nightmare,” Haley added.

Haley was hyped up as the GOP candidate who would receive second place in the Iowa caucuses. The former U.N. Ambassador has her eye on winning New Hampshire, where she is currently polling at 29.3%, according to RealClearPolitics.