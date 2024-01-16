Good Samaritan Shot To Death While Mediating Dispute Over Loud Music On NYC Subway: REPORT

A New York City subway rider who tried to break up an argument between two passengers over loud music died after being shot Sunday night, according to ABC7 New York.

Richard Henderson, a 45-year-old Brooklyn native, was reportedly shot in the back and shoulder at around 8:30 p.m. while riding a No. 3 train toward Manhattan, the outlet noted.

Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on subway train in Crown Heights https://t.co/AixTszNKgd pic.twitter.com/xNlRQHEEvR — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) January 16, 2024

The gunman allegedly was trying to shoot the man he was arguing with, but instead shot Henderson, who had stepped in to separate the pair. The suspect immediately fled and had not been arrested as of Tuesday morning, ABC7 reported.

“If you get involved yourself, you’re taking a risk. You know, you never know what people are going to do these days,” a passenger said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Man Who Injured 10 In NYC Subway Shooting Gets Life Sentence)

Officers reportedly didn’t reach Henderson until he was six stops away from the site of the shooting. He was rushed to Kings County Hospital, but was soon pronounced dead there, the outlet noted.

Henderson is survived by his wife, three children, and two grandchildren, Henderson’s brother told CBS News New York.

“It’s sad. It turned my stomach when I heard the news,” the victim’s neighbor told CBS. “He was a very nice and kind guy. He’d get along with everybody.”

“He was a people’s person. He was very friendly,” another neighbor said, according to ABC7. “He always wanted to do good things. He always tried to solve a problem. And for this to happen, it just hurts.”

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the incident is “another sad reminder that gun violence has no place in this city” and that “the MTA is cooperating fully with the investigation to ensure the perpetrator can be brought to justice,” ABC7 reported.