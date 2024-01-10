Video Shows Good Samaritan Land Wicked Cross Body Block On Criminal Fleeing Police

Cameras caught a Good Samaritan in New York launch a wicked cross body block on a suspected thief who was being chased by police Jan. 3, the New York Post reported.

The alleged thief, a 27-year-old named Francisco Jose Eder Mateo, was struck to the ground by a Yonkers Public Works employee who jumped out of his vehicle and landed a direct hit on the suspect as he ran from police, video released by authorities shows.

The Good Samaritan then pinned the suspect down as a Yonkers police officer arrested him, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Good Samaritan Bikers Stop Drunk Driver With 3 Kids In Car, Cops Say)

The chase began early in the afternoon when a Ring doorbell video allegedly caught Eder Mateo stealing two packages from a front porch, the New York Post reported.

Although the owner was not home when Eder Mateo allegedly lifted the packages, he saw the video and called police, according to the New York Post.

“I just saw somebody on my Ring camera steal two packages,” the homeowner said, according to audio released by Yonkers police.

Police attempted to stop Eder Mateo as he walked down a residential street, but he took off running, the New Post reported.

The suspect did not get far before the Public Works employee got out of his car and floored him, according to the New York Post.

“To any future thieves planning to commit these crimes in Yonkers- pick somewhere else. Our residents, Officers, and City employees will not stand by and allow you to victimize people in this City,” the Yonkers police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police said Eder Mateo was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies, the New York Post reported.

Eder Mateo was released on his own recognizance during his arraignment, according to the newspaper.