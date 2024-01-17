‘Long Live Freedom, Dammit!’: Argentinian President Milei Barnstorms Davos With Speech Blasting Socialism

Argentina’s new President Javier Milei blasted socialism during a speech on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Milei, a self-described “anarchy-capitalist” won Argentina’s presidential election in November. Milei has promised to fix the nation’s rampant inflation by replacing local currency with the American dollar and eliminate approximately half of the country’s government agencies.

Milei brought a similar message to Davos.

“Today, I’m here to tell you that the Western world is in danger,” Milei said, according to a translation used by CNBC. “And it is in danger because those who are supposed to have to defend the value of the West are co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism, and thereby to poverty.”



Milei said the leaders of Western nations have “abandoned the model of freedom for different visions of what we call collectivism.” (RELATED: ‘Leftist Sons Of B*tches, Be Afraid!’: Meet Javier Milei, Argentina’s New Libertarian President)

“Do not surrender to the advance of the state. The state is not the solution, the state is the problem itself. You are the true protagonists of this story. And rest assured that as from today, Argentina is your staunch, unconditional ally. Thank you very much, and long live freedom, dammit!”

Argentina is currently experiencing its highest rate of inflation in more than three decades, at more than 211%. Two in five Argentines live in poverty due to worsening economic conditions in the nation, CNBC reported.

Milei holds conservative stances on key issues like gun control regulations, immigration restrictions and smaller government. He has rejected feminist policies and elitism.

Milei previously served as a senior economist at major business conglomerates in Argentina and gained prominence for his rants against the country’s political caste, The Wall Street Journal reported.