Argentine Presidential Candidate Tells Tucker Carlson What Advice He’d Give Americans, Donald Trump

Argentinian presidential candidate Javier Milei told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson what advice he would give Americans and former President Donald Trump.

Carlson traveled to Argentina this week to witness firsthand the economic downfall of the nation due to hyperinflation. Argentinians told the Daily Caller co-founder some people prefer not to work altogether due to the high income tax rates, and some are unable to afford basic necessities. (RELATED: ‘Money Is Power’: Tucker Travels To Argentina To Show How ‘Reckless’ Policies Cause Things To ‘Unravel’)

Milei’s advice to Americans is to “never embrace” the ideas of socialism, as it had deteriorated Argentina. He said the people of America and Argentina need to “wage a cultural war” against the State’s seduction of culture, media and educational content.

“Never embrace the ideas of socialism,” Milei said as advice to Americans. “Never allow yourselves to be seduced by the siren song of social justice. Don’t get caught up in that terrible concept that where there is a need, there is a right. But that can’t happen on its own. We have to be prepared for this, and wage a cultural war every single day and we have to be careful because they have no problem with getting inside the State and employing Gramsci’s techniques: seducing the artists, seducing the culture, seducing the media or meddling in educational content.”

He called on a commitment to fight socialism and statism in order to create wealth.

Ep. 24 Argentina’s next president could be Javier Milei. Who is he? We traveled to Buenos Aires to speak with him and find out. pic.twitter.com/4WwTZYoWHs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 14, 2023

He then voiced his personal advice to Trump.

“He should continue his fight against socialism. Because he is one of the few who truly understood that we are fighting socialism, that we are fighting the statists. He understood perfectly that the generation of wealth comes from the private sector. The State does not create wealth, the State destroys it. The State can give you nothing, because it produces nothing. And when it attempts it, it does so poorly.”

“So I’d say, if I could humbly offer advice, all I could say would be to double down on his efforts in the same direction: defending the ideals of freedom and refusing to give an inch to the socialists,” he continued.

The country has adopted left-wing social issues such as awarding people identifying as transgender with lower taxes and founding the Ministry of Women and Diversity, according to Carlson. Milei told Carlson the push of these social issues is not benefiting anyone, and disputed the claims of a gender pay gap.

“I didn’t fully appreciate the degree to which the Argentinian government had embraced fringe academic, American-style social justice,” Carlson told Milei. “A businessman told me at lunch today that people who identify as transgender pay lower taxes, 2019 you had a Ministry of Women and Diversity created in this country for the first time. What does that ministry do?”

“In theory, it is supposed to deal with women’s issues,” Milei said. “But when you look at the results, you find there aren’t any. Just writing songs…”

“Are women happier here?” Carlson asked.

“No,” Milei said. “Because there are no real results.”

The pro-life candidate said he opposes abortion because his libertarian stance believes in the “unrestricted respect for the lives of others.”

“It’s the fact that life begins at conception, it’s at that very instant that a new being begins to evolve with its own unique DNA. While it’s true that women have the right to their own bodies, the child in a woman’s womb is not her body. That child is not her body,” Milei said. “That makes abortion a murder, enabled and aggravated by a power imbalance against a child that has no way to defend itself.”

The Washington Post framed Milei as “right-wing” and a “political outsider” who compares to Trump. Others have painted him in a negative light by pointing to his denouncement of Pope Francis and for calling climate change a “socialist lie.”