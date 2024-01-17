‘Central Character’: Daily Caller Reporter James Lynch Breaks Down Kevin Morris’ Alleged Role In Hunter Biden Finances

Daily Caller investigative reporter James Lynch broke down Wednesday the role Hunter Biden’s financier and Hollywood attorney, Kevin Morris, has played, calling him a “central character” to the Biden “saga.”

Lynch appeared on Daily Caller Editorial Director Vince Coglianese’s radio show to detail his investigative reporting on Hunter Biden’s ongoing legal issues. Radio host Vince Coglianese walked the reporter through his understanding of Morris’ role within Biden’s finances, questioning if the financier used Biden’s art to quietly forgive his debt owed to the IRS in 2019. (RELATED: Ex-DOJ Prosecutor Accused Of Protecting Joe And Hunter Biden Lands Cushy New Job)

“So we’re going to come up with a scheme here. And the scheme is this. You’re going to create art — you’re going to make a bunch of art, and we’re going to put it up for auction. And what I’m going to do is I’m gonna buy it. I’ll buy it from you, and instead of exchanging cash, I’ll just forgive your debt through all of this artwork, and then problem solved,” Coglianesee said.

“I know, James, as a reporter, you can only go so far in terms of your conclusions here, but boy, that sure seems like what I’m staring at,” he added.

Hunter Biden had allegedly owed the IRS over $1 million due to overdue taxes in 2019 after he moved to California with his wife, hiring an accountant to prepare both his personal and corporate returns. Details of Biden’s tax saga were released after IRS whistleblowers Joseph Ziegler and Gary Shapley spoke to Congress and handed over documents to the House Ways and Means Committee in December.

Lynch continued to say Coglianese’s theory was not only “very feasible,” but Morris had allegedly helped Hunter Biden just before the Democratic primaries. Lynch pointed out that, due to the IRS whistleblowers testimony, Morris had been aware of the “risks” surrounding Biden’s overdue taxes, urging the president’s son’s accountant to file and pay them off just before primaries were “heating up,” court documents showed.

“That appears to be a very feasible theory given that — Hunter Biden’s art dealer believes Morris did, in fact, use the art to help Hunter Biden pay off the debt that he owed to Morris for the loans that you talked about. And in terms of Morris helping out Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s presidential campaign — which was a major liability at the time — there are emails now, thanks to the IRS whistleblowers, showing that Morris was well aware of the risks surrounding Hunter’s overdue taxes,” Lynch stated.

“And was urging Hunter Biden’s accountant to make sure that they got those filed and they got those paid. And this was happening in early 2020, as the Democratic primaries [were] heating up, and there was renewed scrutiny being paid onto Hunter Biden, because of his business dealings, and because of his debauchery and his lifestyle,” Lynch said

“But Morris was well aware of what he was doing. And the IRS whistleblowers believe that there was kind of a campaign finance component to what Morris was doing for Hunter Biden. And we know from the IRS whistleblowers that — Jim Biden, Hunter Biden’s uncle and business associate, thanked Morris on behalf of the family for what he did for Hunter Biden,” Lynch added.

Coglianese pointed out another aspect of Lynch’s investigations, highlighting that Hunter Biden had additionally “owned an equity stake in a Chinese firm as his father became president of the United States.” The radio host emphasized that Biden continued to own the stake into his father’s presidency. Lynch confirmed that when Hunter Biden divested his investment, Kevin Morris appeared to have taken on “the stake in the Chinese firm.” (RELATED: FBI Investigators Found Cocaine On Firearm Pouch Hunter Biden Used, Prosecutors Say)

“He’s a pretty central character at this point. He was sitting right next to Hunter Biden … and he’s even he’s filming a documentary about Hunter Biden’s life. So Morris is — a very important figure — a lesser known figure — in the entirety of the Hunter Biden saga,” Lynch stated.

Hunter Biden’s art gallerist, Georges Berges, testified to the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees in January detailing Biden’s connection to Morris by using a $875,000 art sale to pay back a loan debt owed to the financier, according to a transcript the Daily Call reviewed. Berges claimed in his testimony that Biden knew Morris had purchased his art because of the debt payment arrangement that was agreed upon between the two, the transcript said.

Hunter Biden additionally had not sold any of his artwork until President Joe Biden was in office, entering into a contract in 2020 with Berges through an introduction set up by Hollywood producer and Democrat donor Lanette Phillips, a letter Berges’ attorneys sent to the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees said.

Biden has since been hit with federal tax charges, pleading not guilty during an arraignment early January in Los Angeles. The president’s son additionally pleaded not guilty in October to separate federal gun charges after allegedly purchasing a firearm amidst battling a drug addiction.