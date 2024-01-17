Pure Americana: These Air Force War Drills Near Las Vegas Are Some Of The Most Epic Scenes You’ll Ever Witness

AMERICAAAAA! Ya gotta love it.

The glorious United States military is putting on an absolute show in Nevada at the moment, with the Air Force holding training exercises and war drills outside of Las Vegas.

“On January 15 over 30 units from across the U.S. Department of Defense, the Royal Air Force, and the Royal Australian Air Force will converge at Nellis [Air Force Base] for the start of Red Flag 24-1,” according to a statement from the base. (RELATED: Truly Shameful: NBC Cuts Out Houston Texans’ CJ Stroud Praising Jesus)

“The 414th [Combat Training Squadron] hosts Red Flag with a mission to maximize the combat readiness, capability, survivability and interoperability of participating units,” the statement continues. “They provide realistic, multi-domain training in a combined air, ground, space and electronic threat environment while providing opportunities for a free exchange of ideas between forces.”

And that they did. The views were absolutely glorious:

Also typical for a Monday in vegas… red flag training and plane spotting at nellis pic.twitter.com/JH6Rd7ARTb — Jason Wulf (@artofjasonwulf) January 16, 2024

Red Flag exercises — the world’s most realistic aerial combat training exercises — have begun in the desert north of Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/2kCeI02U5X — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) January 16, 2024

#NATO member 🇬🇧 & partner 🇦🇺 have arrived for exercise Red Flag in 🇺🇸 highlighting the trans-atlantic & pacific link together Red Flag exercises provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/a3IEphNfjs — NATO Air Command (@NATO_AIRCOM) January 16, 2024

Did you “Hear” the news?👂 Red Flag 24-1 is predicted to increase noise Jan. 15-26. Starting Monday, Southern Nevada residents may notice increased noise from military aircraft 🛫 as the Air Force conducts Red Flag 24-1. pic.twitter.com/3e8E3LmPlf — Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) January 12, 2024

Chills … straight up chills.