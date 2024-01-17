Editorial

Pure Americana: These Air Force War Drills Near Las Vegas Are Some Of The Most Epic Scenes You’ll Ever Witness

The United States Air Force held training exercises and war drills outside of Las Vegas, and boy oh boy, the sights were something else. [X/Screenshot/Public — @artofjasonwulf]

AMERICAAAAA! Ya gotta love it.

The glorious United States military is putting on an absolute show in Nevada at the moment, with the Air Force holding training exercises and war drills outside of Las Vegas.

“On January 15 over 30 units from across the U.S. Department of Defense, the Royal Air Force, and the Royal Australian Air Force will converge at Nellis [Air Force Base] for the start of Red Flag 24-1,” according to a statement from the base. (RELATED: Truly Shameful: NBC Cuts Out Houston Texans’ CJ Stroud Praising Jesus)

“The 414th [Combat Training Squadron] hosts Red Flag with a mission to maximize the combat readiness, capability, survivability and interoperability of participating units,” the statement continues. “They provide realistic, multi-domain training in a combined air, ground, space and electronic threat environment while providing opportunities for a free exchange of ideas between forces.”

And that they did. The views were absolutely glorious:

Chills … straight up chills.