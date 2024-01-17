Editorial

Truly Shameful: NBC Cuts Out Houston Texans’ CJ Stroud Praising Jesus

After the Houston Texans got a dominant playoff victory over the Cleveland Browns, C.J. Stroud praised Jesus Christ ... but NBC oddly cut it out. [X/Screenshot/Public — @CitizenFreePres]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Shame on NBC for this, outright despicable.

After leading his team to a 45-14 blowout victory over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card Round, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was ecstatic. Stroud marched the Texans to the dub with his 274 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Following the game, Stroud was interviewed by NBC’s Kathryn Tappen, and prior to talking about the Texans and their flashy performance against the Browns, he decided to praise our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. (RELATED: So Dumb: Miami Dolphins May Be Forced To Give Up ‘Fins Up’ Motto Over Legal Mumbo-Jumbo With Margaritaville: REPORT)

“First and foremost, I just want to give all glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” said Stroud before going into the support that he’s received from both the city of Houston and Texans fanbase in only one season of being the franchise quarterback.

However, that moment has since been tainted because NBC cut out Stroud’s praise for Jesus in their social media video of the interview with the superstar rookie quarterback. On their “Sunday Night Football on NBC” account on Twitter, they published the video of Stroud talking to Tappen. However, it didn’t start with the QB praising Jesus, but rather him going directly into his love for the H-Town.

Needless to say, my blood is boiling …