Truly Shameful: NBC Cuts Out Houston Texans’ CJ Stroud Praising Jesus

Shame on NBC for this, outright despicable.

After leading his team to a 45-14 blowout victory over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card Round, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was ecstatic. Stroud marched the Texans to the dub with his 274 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Following the game, Stroud was interviewed by NBC’s Kathryn Tappen, and prior to talking about the Texans and their flashy performance against the Browns, he decided to praise our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. (RELATED: So Dumb: Miami Dolphins May Be Forced To Give Up ‘Fins Up’ Motto Over Legal Mumbo-Jumbo With Margaritaville: REPORT)

“First and foremost, I just want to give all glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” said Stroud before going into the support that he’s received from both the city of Houston and Texans fanbase in only one season of being the franchise quarterback.

However, that moment has since been tainted because NBC cut out Stroud’s praise for Jesus in their social media video of the interview with the superstar rookie quarterback. On their “Sunday Night Football on NBC” account on Twitter, they published the video of Stroud talking to Tappen. However, it didn’t start with the QB praising Jesus, but rather him going directly into his love for the H-Town.

NBC edited out Houston QB CJ Stroud’s praise of Jesus Christ in their post-game interview posted to X. Why did @SNFonNBC remove Stroud saying “First and foremost, I just want to give all glory and praise to my Lord, Jesus Christ.” https://t.co/gmmmn2HeFT pic.twitter.com/H2R7qzVGGO — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 17, 2024

Needless to say, my blood is boiling …