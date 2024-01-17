Indiana Pacers Pull Off Massive Trade Sending Pascal Siakam To Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are sending star forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for multiple established players and a bevy of draft picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Raptors will acquire three first round picks and forwards Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora, according to ESPN.

The New Orleans Pelicans also joined the deal to help facilitate the trade, sending point guard Kira Lewis to the Raptors and a second round pick to Indiana. Though the Pelicans didn’t get anything back in the trade, moving Lewis off-roster helps them get under the luxury tax threshold, according to ESPN.

Indiana is sending two 2024 first-rounders and a 2026 first to the Raptors, sources said. New Orleans sends a second-round pick to Indiana. https://t.co/xxaMY5dETc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2024

Siakam is in the final year of his contract and wasn’t expected to re-sign with Toronto, who have a number of other young stars like 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes and recently acquired youngsters R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

Siakam is balling this year, averaging 22.2 points per game while pulling down 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists a game. The Cameroonian born forward has been the Raptors best player since they lost superstar Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency.

Siakam is a two-time All-Star and has led the league in average minutes played per game the past two seasons. He now moves to an Indiana team currently leading the league in scoring and sixth in the eastern conference standings. (RELATED: Seven-Foot Rookie Phenom Victor Wembanyama Dazzles With Daring Dimes In First NBA Triple Double: REPORT)

They’ll pair him with stud guard Tyrese Haliburton, who’s enjoying a career year with 23.6 points and a league leading 12.5 assists per game.

The picks going back to Toronto include two picks for the upcoming 2024 draft — Indiana’s own and the lesser of a quartet of picks from other teams. The last first rounder is Indiana’s 2026 pick, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports that Indiana is optimistic they can sign Siakam to a long term deal. He’s making $38 million on the last year of his current contract.

Pascal Siakam is excited about the deal to the Pacers and expected to be eager to work out a new contract with the franchise this summer, sources tell ESPN. Siakam can be a free agent in July. https://t.co/gFJGXwHJCU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2024

“His future looks bright there,” his agent told Andscape.