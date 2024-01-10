Seven-Foot Rookie Phenom Victor Wembanyama Dazzles With Daring Dimes In First NBA Triple Double: REPORT

San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama was dishing dimes left and right on the way to his first career triple double in his team’s Wednesday night victory, ESPN reported.

Facing the historically bad Detroit Pistons, Wemby’s Spurs went to work, dominating Detroit by a final score of 130-108, according to a video from ESPN.

Wembanyama put up 16 points while pulling down 12 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists, ESPN reported.

Some of the assists, however, were so flashy they looked like they could’ve come from the likes of ball handling legends like Chris Paul or Jamal Crawford, not a 7’4 rookie center. (RELATED: ‘Complete Crap’: Irate Toronto Raptors Coach Darko Rajakovic Goes Scorched Earth On Reffing)

Still, doing his best Nikola Jokic impression, Wemby set his teammates up nicely with more than a few flashy passes.

This behind the back bounce pass fooled everybody on the Pistons and will no-doubt make the highlight reel.

BEHIND THE BACK‼️ pic.twitter.com/KlftXOxiY8 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 11, 2024

Then there’s this full court football pass Wemby threw early in the first quarter, looking more like Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott than he did a professional basketball player.

Victor Wembanyama with the FULL COURT DIME 💰pic.twitter.com/TAHcAwa0xV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2024

Finally there’s this insane through-the-legs nutmeg he threw to teammate Julian Champagnie.

Victor Wembanyama crazy nutmeg dime after going coast to coast 🔥 pic.twitter.com/f4eAw0N9RO — Live Fight Sports (@Livesportsfight) January 11, 2024

The 2023 NBA Draft’s first overall selection, Wembanyama has gotten off to a moderately slow, albeit solid start to his NBA career. The big man is averaging a tick over 19 points and pulling down double digit rebounds, according to Basketball Reference. But it’s games like this that show just how enticing the lanky big man’s potential truly is.

He just turned 20 less than a week ago, and he’s making plays like these? If this guy stays healthy, dare I say it, he has LeBron and Jordan type potential. It may be too early to predict this, but I could see Wemby going down as a top five player of all time.