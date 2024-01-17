NYC Mayor’s Campaign Paid Almost $300K To Former Fundraiser Who Was Raided By FBI

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ reelection campaign paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to a former campaign worker who was later raided by the FBI, new campaign finance filings show.

Suggs Solutions LLC, a firm owned and operated by former Adams campaign fundraiser Brianna Suggs, was paid $279,835 by the mayor’s reelection campaign between March 2022 and November 2023, according to the New York City Campaign Finance Board. The FBI raided Suggs’ Brooklyn home on the morning of Nov. 2, 2023, and days later, news broke that the feds were looking into Adams’ relationship with the Turkish government.

Federal agents hauled electronic devices and an envelope marked “Eric Adams” out of Suggs’ home, Politico reported. Agents were seeking records related to an illegal donor scheme connected to the mayor and evidence relating to allegations that the Turkish government worked with Adams to funnel foreign donations into his campaign account, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Eric Adams Makes Bizarre Allusion To 9/11 As Proof Of NYC’s Greatness)

Federal authorities have not officially accused Suggs or Adams of any wrongdoing.

A day before the raid on her home, the Adams campaign paid Suggs’ company about $64,000 for campaign work and consulting, records show. While Adams initially stood by Suggs following the raid, he later removed her from her top fundraising role with the campaign, the NYT reported.

While a person close to the campaign at the time told the NYT Suggs would be moved elsewhere in the campaign, it is unclear where she ended up. Suggs did not return the $64,000 she was paid by the campaign after being removed from her fundraising role, according to campaign finance records.

Suggs raised eyebrows as Adams’ head fundraiser.

One Adams donor remarked that Suggs, who was made the Adams campaign’s top fundraiser at just 23, was “very, very young,” according to Politico.

“What turned some heads is that she was running the whole operation of that campaign, the finance part of it, and she was so young and inexperienced,” the donor continued.

Suggs was very close with one of Adams’ top aides, so much so that she would refer to her as a “goddaughter,” before landing a job as the mayor’s top fundraiser, according to the NYT.

Suggs worked on Adams’ first mayoral campaign, being paid around $50,000 both directly and through her LLC for services between April and October 2021, according to campaign finance records.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment. Suggs could not be reached for comment.

