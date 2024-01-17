Speaker Johnson Says Congress Can’t Pass ‘Comprehensive’ Immigration Reform Right Now Because It’s Too ‘Complicated’

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said Wednesday that Congress cannot pass “comprehensive” immigration reform at present because it is too “complicated.”

During a press conference Johnson expressed skepticism about a deal being drafted by the Senate that would tie border and immigration changes to Ukrainian aid but noted he was “anxious” to see the proposal, which he has not yet seen, The Hill reported.

Johnson, however, dismissed the possibility of any “comprehensive” changes for now, according to the report.

“It’s a complex issue. I don’t think now is the time for comprehensive immigration reform, because we know how complicated that is,” Johnson said. “You can’t do that quickly. I do think it’s past time to secure the border. And that’s what H.R. 2 reflects.” (RELATED: ‘May I Finish My Sentence?’: CNN Host Can’t Get A Word In As GOP Rep Reminds Her Of Dem Border Failures)

House Republicans passed H.R. 2, known as “Secure the Border Act” in May which, in part, orders the construction of the border wall and reforms asylum policies. Democrats have signaled a willingness to compromise on the border as Republicans threaten to withhold funding for Ukraine.

Johnson said H.R. 2 would allow Congress to “reduce” the flow of migrants across the border before addressing other issues.

“We have to take care of our own house,” Johnson reportedly said. “We have to secure our own border before we talk about doing anything else.”

Johnson and other Congressional leaders are slated to meet with the president to address the crisis at the border Wednesday afternoon.