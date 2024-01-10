‘May I Finish My Sentence?’: CNN Host Can’t Get A Word In As GOP Rep Reminds Her Of Dem Border Failures

CNN’s Brianna Keilar could barely get a word in as New York Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito reminded her of Democrats’ failures to control the border.

Keilar first asked why Republicans are seeking to impeach Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, with D’Esposito saying Mayorkas has “betrayed” the nation as millions of migrants pour in.

D’Esposito then explained that his district voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 and yet his constituents still want border security. Keilar asked if the fact that his district is not a solid red district gives him any “pause” as Republicans go through the impeachment process.

D’Esposito said he doesn’t have any “pause” because his district has turned red since Biden won and that even New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have both spoken out against the crisis. Keilar then argued that Republicans were causing “drama” in Congress by setting their sights on impeaching Biden, Mayorkas and Merrick Garland and threatening to shut down the government over funding.

“What does all of this drama accomplish for the American people?” Keilar asked.

“Well I don’t see when we’re setting records of people coming into this country illegally, I don’t think that this is fanfare or theater. This is accomplishing that we are going to —”

"How does —"

“Hold someone who is the secretary of homeland security, we’re gonna hold him accountable.”



Keilar asked why Republicans want to go the impeachment route instead of working on bipartisan legislation prompting D’Esposito to remind Keilar the House passed legislation nearly a year ago and sent it to the Senate where it has been “collecting dust” on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s desk.

Keilar said the legislation would force asylum seekers to seek asylum at ports of entry and does not increase funding for that.

“It has been 220 days —”

“I’m sorry —” a stunned Keilar said as D’Esposito began reminding her of legislation already passed.

“It’s been 220 days since Chuck Schumer has received the Secure the Border Act from House Republicans. 220 days and only until recently —”

“Congressman, you said you wanted to talk about your legislation, I’m talking about your legislation. This is legislation that doesn’t really make sense. I mean your policy proposals in it are not backed up by any sort of funding that would actually pay for what you are calling to do. You want to allow children to go from being detained from three days to allowing it to be 30 days in adult detention facilities.”

“What we want to do is begin to secure our border which is clear that the Biden Administration —”

“But those are clear non-starters,” Keilar interjected.

D’Esposito then noted that border crossings have reached an all-time high under the Biden administration and that border patrol agents have told Congress they do not have “operational control” of the border situation.

Keilar then said that Republicans have the opportunity to negotiate with a Democratic White House that is ready to come to the table, prompting D’Esposito to point out:

“Being ready to negotiate? It’s been 220 days, it’s been 220 days and they didn’t want to negotiate, Joe Biden has been asleep at the wheel.”

“Excuse me — I’m not — may I finish my sentence?” Keilar tried interjecting. “May I please finish my sentence?”

Keilar then argued the White House is in an “unusual place” being ready to talk about changing asylum laws with D’Esposito once again reiterating that it’s been 220 days and only recently has the White House decided to care.

“It’s only because the White House is playing politics because they see that their poll numbers are in the dumpster,” D’Esposito said. “We said we would hold us accountable that are making our country less safe and that’s exactly what we are doing.”

House Republicans passed H.R. 2, known as “Secure the Border Act” in May which, in part, orders the construction of the border wall and reforms asylum policies. Democrats have signaled a willingness to compromise on the border as Republicans threaten to withhold funding for Ukraine.

Nearly 380,000 illegal immigrants have been encountered at the border during fiscal year 2024, which started Oct. 1. Republican states have tried to curb the flow of illegal migrants, with Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signing a law that would make illegal entry into Texas a misdemeanor. The Biden Administration filed a suit against Texas for the policy.