House And Senate Pass Third Continuing Resolution To Avert Government Shutdown

Both chambers of Congress on Thursday passed a continuing resolution that will avert a partial government shutdown on Saturday, the third such measure passed amid broad disagreements over a permanent funding deal for 2024.

Leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives unveiled on Sunday the continuing resolution that will authorize the federal government to operate until March 1 for some departments and March 8 for the remainder. After the Senate passed the resolution in the afternoon on Thursday, the House proceeded to do so later, with the bill being approved by a vote of 314 yeas to 108 nays, with a two-thirds majority being required to pass under a suspension of the rules. (RELATED: Senate Passes Third Continuing Resolution To Avoid A Government Shutdown)

The resolution is the third such measure enacted by the 118th Congress since Fiscal Year 2024 began on Oct. 1. Congress previously passed two continuing resolutions on Sept. 30 and Nov. 15 to avert shutdowns, with the former resolution prompting several House Republicans to force a vote removing then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy from office.

If you’re represented by a House Republican, tell him or her: DO NOT vote for any spending bill without tough border-security provisions. The continuing resolution (CR) contains no such language. Demand an amendment adding it to the CR. If that’s denied, vote it down! — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 18, 2024

“Because the completion deadlines are upon us, a short continuing resolution is required to complete what House Republicans are working hard to achieve: an end to governance by omnibus, meaningful policy wins, and better stewardship of American tax dollars,” wrote House Speaker Mike Johnson in a press release on Sunday. The bill is a reversal of Johnson’s previous pledge to not have “the House consider any further short-term extensions.”

Johnson cast his vote in favor of the bill, an unusual move for the speaker, who does not normally vote on legislation before the House. Several moderate Republicans, such as Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Tony Gonzales of Texas, voted against the bill.

The resolution and Johnson’s permanent spending deal, worth $1.59 trillion for the remainder of the fiscal year, have been heavily criticized by more conservative members of the House Republican Conference, especially the House Freedom Caucus.

“The @HouseGOP is planning to pass a short-term spending bill continuing Pelosi levels with Biden policies, to buy time to pass longer-term spending bills at Pelosi levels with Biden policies. This is what surrender looks like,” the Freedom Caucus wrote on Twitter, now known as X, ahead of the vote.

The vote on the resolution had been scheduled to occur on Friday but, due to forecasted inclement weather, was advanced to Thursday to enable members to travel to their home districts without the risk of disruptions. Several dissident House Republicans had proposed to remove it to the Rules Committee to add border security provisions, though their request was denied by Johnson.

“CR = Caving Republicans,” wrote Republican Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona on Twitter, now known as X. Crane is among the group of eight Republicans who voted to remove McCarthy over the first continuing resolution in October, some of whom have suggested that they may do so again.

“I’m leaving it on the table,” said Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, regarding the potential to remove Johnson, adding that “I think the speaker needs to know that we’re angry.” Under House rules, a motion to vacate the chair may be moved by just one member as a question of privilege.

“We’re kicking the can down the road…It is Groundhog Day in the House Chamber,” said Roy in a debate on the House floor before the resolution’s passage. “This continuing resolution will fund your government at the same year as last year’s omnibus spending bill…[we’re] going to fund radical progressive policies.”

“Here we go again,” said Republican Rep. Bob Good of Virginia, the chairman of the Freedom Caucus, on the House floor. “We’re going to continue the status quo…we’re going to pass another major piece of legislation, predominantly with Democrat votes, when we have the majority. This is a loser for the American people.”

Democrats have broadly supported the resolution, which maintains funding levels that were last enacted by the Democratic-led 117th Congress. “We recognize that a partial government shutdown will hurt everyday Americans,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a press conference on Thursday ahead of the House’s vote.

“Let this be our last continuing resolution,” said Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, on the House floor. “We must enact full-year spending bills.”

So far, Congress has not passed a single appropriations bill through both houses for presentation to President Joe Biden for approval. Of the 12 required, the House has passed seven while the Senate has only passed three.

The resolution will now go to Biden for his signature. He is expected to sign it.

