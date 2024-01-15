Democratic Leaders Praise Latest Continuing Resolution

Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives and Senate are celebrating a recent deal with Republicans to pass a continuing resolution (CR) and avoid a government shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a deal on Jan. 7 to spend $1.59 trillion on the federal government for the remainder of the current fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30, following the expiry of funding on Jan. 19 and Feb. 2 under a second continuing resolution. A continuing resolution was announced to give Congress more time to enact it, which has been celebrated by Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. (RELATED: Mike Johnson Says He Won’t Back Out Of Spending Deal Despite Freedom Caucus Opposition)

“The Senate will begin the process to pass a clean continuing resolution that will avert a shutdown and give Congress the time it needs to finish our work to fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year,” Schumer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

On Tuesday, the Senate will begin the process to pass a clean continuing resolution that will avert a shutdown and give Congress the time it needs to finish our work to fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year. My statement: pic.twitter.com/Kn8QxQnfEM — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 15, 2024

“The CR maintains funding at the FY 2023 level and is free of partisan poison pill policy changes. For these reasons, I am in strong support of the effort to keep the appropriations process moving forward and avoid a disruptive partial government shutdown,” Jeffries said in remarks reported by Max Cohen of Punchbowl News.

With control of Congress divided between a Republican-led House of Representatives and a Democratic-led Senate, bipartisan agreement is required to pass any spending bill that will avoid a government shutdown.

“The @HouseGOP is planning to pass a short-term spending bill continuing Pelosi levels with Biden policies, to buy time to pass longer-term spending bills at Pelosi levels with Biden policies. This is what surrender looks like,” the House Freedom Caucus wrote.

“What we negotiated isn’t perfect, but it is an innovation: no more omnibus spending bills, cut billions of dollars from side-deals, continue the fight for more conservative wins,” Johnson wrote in the larger spending deal’s defense.

