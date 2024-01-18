‘This Man Has The Clap!’: James Carville Fuels Wild Conspiracy Theory About Trump’s Hands

Democratic strategist James Carville fueled a conspiracy Wednesday about former President Donald Trump having “secondary syphilis.”

The Daily Mail captured a now-viral photograph of large red sores on Trump’s right hand, though it is unknown whether the photo had been edited. Carville adamantly claimed the former president had a sexually transmitted disease after he consulted several doctors.

“I think there’s a good chance this man has the clap!” Carville said. “And I’m not being particularly secretive about it. I am texting the photo, you can link to it, it’s in some operation about Daily Mail and this thing is probably a fleet street ride. Maybe the picture was doctored or whatever, but maybe this will go somewhere, maybe it won’t, but I’m just telling you I’m humping this thing like an old dog on old furniture.”

A dermatologist said the alleged red sores are likely a rash that could develop from a variety of causes, according to Business Insider. Possibilities of the sores include his hands being too dry, blisters developing from frequently playing golf or exposure to lime juice. (RELATED: Trump Wins Iowa Caucus In Landslide)

Several people took to social media to guess what caused the alleged sores. One raised the possibility of the former president sliding on ice, and another guessed skin-picking as a result of anxiety.

The photograph was taken outside of Trump Tower Wednesday morning as he arrived at a scheduled trial related to a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her inside a department store in the 1990s. She testified before the court where she alleged that Trump “shattered her reputation” by lying about her accusations and calling her a “wack job.”

During the first trial between Trump and Carroll, a judge found the former president liable of sexual battery and defamation, and did not find him liable of rape.