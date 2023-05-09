Trump Found Liable In Rape, Defamation Trial

Former President Donald Trump has been found liable in the rape and defamation case brought by Jean E. Carroll’s civil suit.

The Manhattan federal court jury deliberated Tuesday in the civil case, which was to determine whether Trump was liable for the attack and whether Carroll was owed financial damages. Trump was found liable for defamation and battery and Carroll is to be awarded a total of $5 million in damages.

BREAKING: The jury has just returned a verdict in the E. Jean Carroll / Donald Trump battery (rape) and defamation case. They have ruled that Trump is LIABLE for Sexual Abuse and Defamation (but not rape) of Carroll, and will be awarded over $2 million. No matter what your… pic.twitter.com/y100WCkInV — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 9, 2023

🚨🚨MAJOR BREAKING: The jury in Trump’s civil battery and defamation trial has found him LIABLE FOR DAMAGES for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll and then defaming her by denying it. More details in thread as they come. 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/aNbYGhSfAX — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 9, 2023

Carroll alleged in 2019 that Trump raped her in 1995 or 1996 in a dressing room at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store. She sued him after he denied even knowing her and labeled her accusations a “hoax and a lie.” (RELATED: Trump Scores Major Victory In Defamation Case)

Trump’s lawyers requested a mistrial but were denied by Judge Lewis Kaplan. The court prevented Trump’s attorneys from questioning Carroll on if she tried to obtain surveillance footage from the store that would show Trump’s presence at the alleged incident. Joe Tacopina also argued that the court expressed a corroborative view to the jury that no one was present on the store’s sixth floor when the rape allegedly occurred despite the claim being disputed.