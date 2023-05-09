Politics

Trump Found Liable In Rape, Defamation Trial

Closing Arguments Begin In E. Jean Carroll's Rape Allegation Trial Against Donald Trump

(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman News and Commentary Writer
Font Size:

Former President Donald Trump has been found liable in the rape and defamation case brought by Jean E. Carroll’s civil suit.

The Manhattan federal court jury deliberated Tuesday in the civil case, which was to determine whether Trump was liable for the attack and whether Carroll was owed financial damages. Trump was found liable for defamation and battery and Carroll is to be awarded a total of $5 million in damages.

Carroll alleged in 2019 that Trump raped her in 1995 or 1996 in a dressing room at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store. She sued him after he denied even knowing her and labeled her accusations a “hoax and a lie.” (RELATED: Trump Scores Major Victory In Defamation Case)

Trump’s lawyers requested a mistrial but were denied by Judge Lewis Kaplan. The court prevented Trump’s attorneys from questioning Carroll on if she tried to obtain surveillance footage from the store that would show Trump’s presence at the alleged incident. Joe Tacopina also argued that the court expressed a corroborative view to the jury that no one was present on the store’s sixth floor when the rape allegedly occurred despite the claim being disputed.