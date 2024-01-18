‘Laughable’: Heritage Foundation Leader Bashes World Economic Forum During Davos Event

Heritage Foundation President Dr. Kevin Roberts bashed the World Economic Forum (WEF) for its “global elite” agenda while speaking at the forum, itself, on Thursday.

Roberts spoke alongside a panel of experts at a conference event in Davos, Switzerland, regarding what the future may hold under a future Republican administration. Roberts criticized the WEF for being “a part of the problem” in pushing a global elitist agenda on the American population despite not being elected to do so, and called on the next Republican administration to reject all WEF proposals “wholesale.” (RELATED: ‘That’s A Stupid Question’: John Kerry Snaps At Reporter Asking Him About His ‘Carbon Footprint’ At Davos)

“I will be candid … the agenda that every single person member of the [future Republican] administration needs to have, is to compile a list of everything that’s ever been proposed at the [WEF], and object all of them wholesale,” Roberts told the WEF panel host during the conference. “Anyone not prepared to do that, and take away this power of the unelected bureaucrats and give it back to the American people, is unprepared to be a part of the next conservative administration.”

WATCH:

Roberts was later asked by the host whether former President Donald Trump would carry out “retribution” against his political rivals should he be reelected in 2024, underscoring the other panel experts’ criticisms of the former president’s actions and language. The host also touted Davos’ commitment to “liberal democracy,” which Roberts took issue with.

“It’s laughable that you or anyone would describe Davos as protecting liberal democracy,” Roberts said. “It’s equally laughable to use the word ‘dictatorship’ at Davos and aim that at President Trump … I think that’s absurd.”

“The very reason I’m here at Davos, is to explain to many people in this room and who are watching, with all due respect – nothing personal – that you are part of the problem,” Roberts continued. “Political elites tell the average people … that the reality is ‘x,’ when in fact, reality is ‘y.'”

Roberts then highlighted several examples, including how “elites” advocate for open borders and illegal immigration when the “average person” feels that they both “rob them of the American way of life.” He also noted that political “elites” reprimand the average person over the “existential threat” of climate change and advocate for sweeping measures that do more damage than good.

Roberts concluded, saying that if President Trump is reelected in 2024 he will reflect the will of the American people.

The WEF 2024 conference is being held from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19.

The WEF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

