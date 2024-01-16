‘That’s A Stupid Question’: John Kerry Snaps At Reporter Asking Him About His ‘Carbon Footprint’ At Davos

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry lashed out at a reporter who asked him about his “carbon footprint” at the World Economic Forum’s Davos conference on Tuesday.

Kerry will leave his role later this winter to assist President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign because he feels that is the most effective way for him to pursue his preferred climate policies, according to Axios. He neglected to answer questions regarding the “carbon footprint” of the Davos conference, instead snapping at Rebel News Reporter Avi Yemini. (RELATED: Biden Admin Unveils ‘Natural Gas Tax’ Proposal)

🚨CRAZY RAW FOOTAGE: John Kerry’s goons pounce after the US Special Presidential Envoy for CLIMATE found it difficult to justify his carbon footprint in attending the World Economic Forum each year in Davos. Bookmark and support https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N now! pic.twitter.com/xihfur6VMS — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 16, 2024

“What’s the carbon footprint of these events every single year that you come here? Think it’s worth it? Peasants pay for your crimes?” Yemini asked Kerry.

“That’s a stupid question,” Kerry responded.

A female member of Kerry’s entourage then appeared to shove Yemini, aggressively telling him the interview was over.

“Don’t grab me. You can’t grab us. This is a free society, mate,” Yemini retorted. “We have freedom of the press. Why do you think you’re more important? Your carbon footprint doesn’t matter.”

“I never suggested that,” Kerry snarled. “Nobody ever suggested that. Don’t make up stupid questions.”

Yemini told Kerry his appearance as the conference suggests this.

“Don’t make up stupid questions,” Kerry reiterated. He then started to flex the work he has done for the climate, but his remarks got cut off.

As climate czar, Kerry has sought greater cooperation with China on climate change because of its heavy pollution, praising the country in July 2023 for its green initiatives and asserting the country was doing an “incredible job.” He has been Biden’s climate czar for the entirety of Biden’s presidency and has met with numerous world leaders and climate officials, facing criticism for a lack of transparency and suspected cooperation with hardline environmental groups.

Kerry proposed allocating millions of dollars to an international climate reparations fund during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore in November. The fund would give out money to impoverished countries that have allegedly been impacted the most by climate change.

