Majority Of Voters Want Biden Investigated Or Impeached: POLL

A majority of likely voters believe that President Joe Biden is either “guilty of corruption” or that Congress should investigate, a new poll shows.

Thirty-four percent of likely voters think Biden is “guilty of corruption” and that the House should impeach him, while 35% are unsure of whether he is guilty but say the congressional investigation should continue, according to a poll conducted by The Center Square. Only 22% of likely voters think Biden is innocent and that the investigation into him should cease.

The House approved an impeachment inquiry into Biden in December 2023 on a party-line vote, with all Republicans supporting and all Democrats opposing. (RELATED: Another Poll Shows Biden Struggling With Crucial Voting Bloc Ahead Of 2024)

Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, who is leading the inquiry into Biden, has argued that there is a “mountain of evidence” showing that Biden used his public office to benefit his family financially. Comer alleges that Biden met with his family’s foreign business associates during his time as vice president.

Forty percent of Democrats polled think the investigation should continue, though were unsure of the president’s guilt. Another 40%, however, believe the president is innocent and that the investigation should stop.

The poll covered 2,573 likely voters, with a roughly even proportion of Republicans and Democrats, according to The Center Square.

Support for a corruption investigation into Biden coincides with the president’s approval rating continuing to fall.

Only 33% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday. Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, currently has his highest favorability rating since leaving office, according to an aggregate of polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

