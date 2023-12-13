House Passes Resolution To Launch Joe Biden Impeachment Inquiry

The U.S. House voted Wednesday night to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The vote was 221-212. The 14-page resolution was introduced by Republican North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong and authorizes an impeachment inquiry into Biden. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said Wednesday night he believed the resolution would pass and that “it’s the next necessary step,” adding The White House has “stonewalled this investigation.”

SPEAKER Johnson expresses confidence that resolution formalizing an impeachment inquiry will pass today Doesn't say if he will have all Republicans votes though— senior sources say they may lose one or 2 Republicans

Johnson released a joint statement shortly after the resolution passed with fellow Republican Reps. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota and Elise Stefanik of New York on Twitter.

“Today, the House took a critical step in our investigation into serious matters involving President Joe Biden by formally opening an impeachment inquiry. As President Biden continues to stonewall lawful Congressional subpoenas, today’s vote of the full House of Representatives authorizing the inquiry puts us in the strongest position to enforce these subpoenas in court,” the statement read.

“We have seen witness testimony and bank records showing millions of dollars flowing to the Biden family from foreign adversaries. Witnesses have testified about the President’s numerous interactions with his family’s foreign clients. The President and White House have repeatedly misled the public, shifted the goalposts, and stonewalled our investigation. As Chairmen Comer, Jordan and Smith have done all along, we will continue to follow the facts where they lead. The American people deserve answers. This impeachment inquiry will help us find them,” the statement concluded.

“It’s time for the House to take the next step in the Biden impeachment investigation and adopt an impeachment inquiry resolution. The White House and multiple witnesses have repeatedly refused to cooperate with the investigation and have rejected subpoenas. Despite this refusal, the investigation has uncovered alarming details that demand further scrutiny,” Armstrong said in a statement after introducing the resolution. (RELATED: ‘Removed From Office Immediately’: More Republicans Are Warming To Impeaching Joe Biden)

“The Biden family and associates received more than $24 million from foreign nationals. Joe Biden received $200,000 from his brother, James Biden, the same day James received a $200,000 loan from a failing rural hospital operator. Joe Biden also received $40,000 in laundered Chinese money from his brother and sister-in-law. It’s become clear that the Biden family sold influence around the world using Joe Biden’s name as the product. An investigation in any jurisdiction around the country would move forward if it had these facts. A vote on an impeachment inquiry puts the House in the best position to prevail in court and uncover the truth,” Armstrong continued. (RELATED: House Republicans Release Text Of Impeachment Inquiry Resolution For Joe Biden)

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)