Government Agency Forced To Clarify ‘Double-Fisted’ Weather Report

The British Met Office seemed forced to clarify a Twitter caption about winter weather shared by MetroUK, Thursday.

“The Met Office warns the UK will be double-fisted by deadly snow and ice,” MetroUK wrote in the caption of a post discussing Britain’s typically terrible weather. While many of you may be clean of mind and pure of heart, literally no one in Britain is, not even our Weather Lads (and Ladies) over at the Met Office.

“Needless to say, this isn’t a term we’d use to describe the weather,” the Met Office replied to MetroUK’s post, and then all heck broke loose.

Someone called “Total Titter” decided to “amend” the headline so it was a little less violently sexual for readers:

amended it for you to be far more appropriate… pic.twitter.com/HLAc32qF96 — TOTAL TITTER (@UTOTALBELLEND) January 18, 2024

"Whoever has replied with this needs a dramatic pay rise!" Another account focused on storm chasing commented, and I couldn't agree more. Much of meteorological research and other aspects of physical and human geographies are so stuffy in Britain that the scientists are allergic to fun.

But considering terrible weather is the defining feature of Brits (after those accents that let them get away with absolutely everything), you’d think more people at the Met Office would lean into a good ol’ laugh here and there. Hopefully they will from now on!