Never Trump Washington Examiner Editor Tells Trump PAC To ‘Go To Hades’ In Late Night Email

A self proclaimed “Never Trump” editor at the Washington Examiner sent a late night email to former President Donald Trump’s Super PAC, saying he would never unite behind Trump to defeat Joe Biden and telling the PAC to “Go to Hades,” according to a screenshot obtained by the Daily Caller.

Quin Hillyer, who serves as the deputy commentary editor for the Washington Examiner and is the former executive editor for the American Spectator, sent the email to the Trump affiliated PAC at 10:14pm in response to a subject line that read: “Conservative Leaders: It’s Time To Unite Around Trump To Defeat Biden.” Hillyer told the Caller he thought it would be a good way to blow off steam and he did not think a human would ever see the email. Hillyer also said he wants the Trump campaign to “go to the realm of the political dead,” not literally to Hell.

Hillyer said he wants Trump’s campaign “to die” and thought he was “amusing” himself because he did not think the email would be seen or read by others.

“I get bombarded with spam-like political email all day, every day, all generated by algorithms. When I received this one, I thought it would be a good way to blow off steam to reply to what I thought was an algorithm-generator that no human would see,” Hillyer told the Caller after being asked about his email.

“Even then, I followed a personal rule to be careful of what I say. I want the Trump campaign to go to the realm of the political dead, not to a Christian hellscape. As noted by Wikipedia, ‘Hades was actually more altruistically inclined in mythology. Hades was portrayed as passive and never portrayed negatively; his role was often maintaining relative balance.’ The realm of the dead in Greek mythology was just dead, not a place of suffering,” he continued.

"As an open Never Trumper, I already am on record saying I will 'never' consolidate behind Trump. And thus I want Trump's campaign to die. Even then, though, I thought I was just amusing myself, because I thought my note would go into the cyberspace ether," Hillyer added.

Alex Pfeiffer, the communications director for Make America Great Again Inc., told the Caller Hillyer and Never Trumpers would rather see the country go to Hell than see Trump win again.

“Never Trumpers would rather the country go to Hell than unite as a party behind President Trump and defeat Joe Biden,” Pfeiffer told the Caller.