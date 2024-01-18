‘Fox & Friends’ Crew Raises Hell Over Government Surveillance Except One Host Who Pushes Back

Fox News’ Steve Doocy tried to explain why the federal government allegedly asked banks to search their customers’ records for signs of alleged extremism.

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan alleged Wednesday that the federal government instructed financial institutions to use search terms like “MAGA” and “Trump” when searching private transactions. Other keywords allegedly included were “Dick’s Sporting Goods” and “Cabela’s.”

Doocy first pointed out that the investigations began “during the Trump administration.”

Co-host Ainsley Earnhardt said, “We don’t have any privacy.”

“This is such an invasion!” she continued.

“You know what Bass Pro, Cabela’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods all sell? Bear spray,” Doocy chimed in. “There were a number of police officers, federal officers who were attacked, allegedly, and some people have been convicted since then because they used bear spray … you attack a federal officer, there’s gonna be a federal investigation obviously. I don’t know, I’m just suggesting, they all sell bear spray.”



Doocy then questioned the legality of the government’s actions and said perhaps customers, when creating their accounts, signed a term of service that included something to permit this type of action. (RELATED: Stephen Miller Describes ‘Tools’ Biden Admin Is Using To Create ‘Vast Police And Surveillance State’)

Jordan has condemned the alleged surveillance, saying it raises “serious doubts about FinCEN’s respect for fundamental civil liberties.”

A similar letter was also sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray after the FBI allegedly communicated with Bank of America regarding specific search terms to track down individuals who made transactions in the Washington, D.C., area between Jan. 5-7, 2021.