Stephen Miller Describes ‘Tools’ Biden Admin Is Using To Create ‘Vast Police And Surveillance State’

Former Trump advisor Stephen Miller said Friday on Fox News the Biden Administration was creating the pretext for a “vast police and surveillance state,” claiming Americans against the Democratic Party were being “persecuted.”

Miller appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss his reaction to a recent “pro-democracy” speech from President Joe Biden in which the president repeatedly called out former president Donald Trump. While the Fox guest host questioned Miller about whether he believes Democrats are “afraid they are going to lose their democracy” in the upcoming election, the former Trump advisor pushed back against the message from Biden.

Miller said while Biden attempted to terrify suburban voters, the more nefarious objective was creating “the predicate for a vast police surveillance state.” (RELATED: Biden’s EPA Massively Stepped Up Its ‘Environmental Justice’ Agenda In 2023)

“I think the clear purpose of Biden’s message is two-fold. First, obviously, is to try to terrify suburban voters ahead of the elections, and that will be tremendously unsuccessful as we see in the polling. But the second and even more nefarious objective is trying to create the pretext — the predicate — for a vast police and surveillance state,” Miller stated.

“So what you see is the enormous tools at the disposal of the Department of Justice, the enormous tools at the disposal of the Department of Homeland Security, being arrayed for the purpose of trying to crush political dissent in America. Censoring free speech, putting political dissidents in jail for outrageous sentences,” he said

Miller continued to claim “allies” of the Left are “allowed to attack and assault with impunity,” highlighting the punishment between those who participated in BLM versus “pro-life Americans,” alluding to a recent case involving a pro-life father. (RELATED: Biden Rips A Page Out Of Trump’s China Playbook In Effort To Look Tough On Beijing)

A pro-life father, Mark Houck, had been charged for allegedly violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act after an accusation he had shoved an abortion clinic escort while out as a sidewalk counselor, according to the Catholic News Agency. Houck was then arrested Sept. 23, 2022, during which a SWAT team showed up to their house.

Miller additionally acknowledged attempts from the “ruling party” to have Trump removed from state ballots.

“For example, pro life Americans being raided, being threatened with enormous jail time for nonviolent activities, non-violent protests. While political allies of the Democratic Party, like BLM, are allowed to riot with impunity, allowed to attack and assault with impunity. The message is clear: if you are seen as an enemy of the state, you will be persecuted,” Miller stated.

“And if you’re the leader of the opposition, Donald Trump, you will be taken off the ballot and you will be thrown in jail. But if you’re an ally of the ruling party, then you will be shielded no matter how grave your crimes. And that includes, by the way, the crime of having completely open borders every single day in this country,” he added.

Trump was recently removed from Maine’s ballot by the Secretary of State, following Colorado’s move to dismiss the former from the ballot which was upheld by the state’s Supreme Court. Both states cited the former president had allegedly violated the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist clause.

Since Trump’s removal from the Colorado ballot, he has appealed the case, which will now be viewed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Oral hearings for the case are scheduled for Feb. 8.