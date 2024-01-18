Editorial

Insane War Footage Shows Ukraine Using American Bradley To Blast Russian Tank

The latest war footage out of Ukraine shows the nation using an American Bradley to hammer a Russian T-90 tank, and it's quite the sight to see. [X/Screenshot/Public — @MAC_Arms]

This is absolutely bananas!

Ukrainian forces are still battling against the Russian invasion, and while it’s Russia who has the leverage right now after a failed counter-offensive from Ukraine, the blue and yellow are still leaving their mark.

Just take the latest war footage that we have, for example, when an American Bradley Fighting Vehicle (Ukraine) was squaring off against a T-90 tank (Russia) in the Donetsk region of the former’s country, according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: Pure Americana: These Air Force War Drills Near Las Vegas Are Some Of The Most Epic Scenes You’ll Ever Witness)

In 2023, Ukraine landed Bradleys from the United States, and they’re meant to be mobile, fast and powerful, but who the hell knew that it could take on a tank?

Well, now we know.

Video showcases the Ukrainians using a Bradley to utterly blast a Russian T-90 — we’re talking about “smack, smack, smack, boom!” And it’s wild, because the T-90 is supposed to be Russia’s most powerful tank.

WATCH:

So you’ve gotta assume that Russia is eventually going to win this war with how things have been going, but you have to give Ukraine some credit — they’re out here doing their thing and getting their kills in. It’s not like they’re being completely demolished.

It’s gonna be interesting to see how this war ends, like … how far will Ukraine go?