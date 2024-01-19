Ashley Park Reveals Battle With ‘Critical Septic Shock’

“Emily In Paris” actress Ashley Park revealed she is currently hospitalized for “critical septic shock,” in a message posted to Instagram Friday.

The 32-year-old actress posted a series of photos on social media and revealed that she was hospitalized in the intensive care unit. “While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs,” she wrote to social media. “I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

Park detailed her stressful health struggle and gave fans some insight as to what her experience has been like during the first few weeks of 2024.

“Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this,” she wrote.

“You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know,” she wrote. “I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

The famous actress extended some words of gratitude to the medical team that has helped her overcome this medical setback.

“And I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support,” she wrote.

She also took a moment to thank those that were in her corner, from afar.

“Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours,” she said.

“I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery … but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst.”

Park signed off with an emotional tone. (RELATED: Baywatch Star Nicole Eggert Shares Devastating Health Update)

“Thanks for reading this. I’m sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay ❤️,” she concluded.