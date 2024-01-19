Biden DOJ Wants Former Trump Advisor Peter Navarro To Spend Six Months In Jail

The Department of Justice (DOJ) argued Thursday that Peter Navarro, previously a trade advisor to former President Donald Trump, should face six months in jail and pay $200,000 for failing to comply with a Jan. 6 select committee subpoena.

Prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo Thursday that Navarro “exacerbated” the “assault” on the rule of law that occurred on Jan. 6 by flouting the subpoena, stating that his “bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt deserves severe punishment.” Navarro was indicted on contempt of Congress charges in June 2022 after he declined to testify during his deposition and did not produce the documents requested by the select committee.

“[T]he Defendant, like the rioters at the Capitol, put politics, not country, first, and stonewalled Congress’s investigation,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi wrote in the memo. “The Defendant chose allegiance to former President Donald Trump over the rule of law even after being apprised that executive privilege would not excuse his default.”

Six months is at the top of the sentencing range for contempt of Congress, the memo notes. (RELATED: Steve Scalise Announces Floor Vote On Holding Hunter Biden In Contempt Of Congress)

“Respect for the rule of law is essential to the functioning of the United States government and to preserving the freedom and good order this country has enjoyed for more than two centuries,” the memo continues. “This Court should impose a sentence of six months’ imprisonment, reflecting the most severe Guidelines-compliant punishment available, and fine the Defendant $200,000.”

House Republicans had floated holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for his decision to defy a subpoena and hold a press conference instead of appearing for his Dec. 13 deposition.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced last week that the House would vote on whether or not to hold him in contempt, but Hunter Biden agreed Thursday to sit for a closed-door deposition on Feb. 28, leaving it unclear whether the vote will still occur.

Navarro’s attorney declined to comment.

