Hunter Biden, House Republicans Agree To Congressional Deposition

House Republicans and Hunter Biden have agreed on a date for him to appear before congress for a closed-door deposition, lawmakers announced Thursday.

Hunter Biden will sit for a deposition on Feb. 28, 2024 and additional witnesses will come before House lawmakers in the coming weeks to advance the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. (RELATED: FBI Investigators Found Cocaine On Firearm Pouch Hunter Biden Used, Prosecutors Say)

“Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition on February 28, 2024. His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said in a joint statement.

The pair said in a letter to Biden’s defense counsel Abbe Lowell Sunday they were prepared to issue new subpoenas to compel Biden’s appearance at a congressional deposition.

Lowell wrote in a letter Friday that his client would sit for a deposition if new subpoenas were issued following the House’s floor vote authorizing the impeachment inquiry. House Republicans began the impeachment inquiry in September without a floor vote.

On Jan. 10, Biden made a brief appearance at the House Oversight Committee’s markup hearing on holding him in contempt of congress. Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace directly confronted Biden as he sat in the crowd and tensions flared between lawmakers.

He dashed out of the committee hearing when Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green was prepared to speak. Afterwards, the Oversight and Judiciary Committees advanced resolutions to hold him in contempt.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced Friday a floor vote would be taking place on holding Hunter Biden in contempt. It’s unclear if the contempt vote will happen now that Biden has agreed to appear for a deposition.

Hunter Biden previously defied subpoenas by dodging a deposition scheduled for Dec. 13 and instead staged a press conference on Capitol Hill.

“Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma. Not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman. Not my investments at home nor abroad and certainly not as an artist,” he said at the press conference.

Before Hunter Biden’s deposition, Biden family associates Mervyn Yan, Eric Schwerin, Rob Walker, Tony Bobulinski and Joe Langston will be interviewed by the committee over the next few weeks, Comer and Jordan announced.

Hunter Biden’s friend and financial benefactor Kevin Morris was interviewed Thursday as part of the Biden impeachment inquiry, the New York Post reported. Morris sat with Biden and Lowell in the crowd at the Oversight Committee’s contempt markup. (RELATED: Hunter Biden And Kevin Morris Set Up Unusual Payment Structure For $875,000 Art Purchase, Testimony shows)

Comer, Jordan and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith are leading the impeachment inquiry related to Joe Biden’s alleged role in his son’s foreign business dealings and IRS whistleblower allegations of misconduct by Department of Justice (DOJ) officials during the criminal probe into Hunter Biden.

Additional witnesses will be announced at a later date.