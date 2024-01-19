Trump Calls For ‘Unity’ In Order To Succeed, Says Dems Play ‘Much Tougher’ Than GOP

Former President Donald Trump described Thursday on Fox News that while Democrats have been “much tougher” than the GOP, there needs to be “unity” to succeed.

Trump appeared on “Hannity” to discuss his recent victory in the Iowa caucus as well as detailed plans for future campaign topics. Fox host Sean Hannity questioned the former president on why he fights “so hard,” noting how his recent victory speech had appeared to take on a more “gracious tone.”

While the former president listed previous “witch hunts and scandals” he had to deal with during his presidency, Trump noted that there was no room to be a “softer individual” because the Democrats play “much tougher” than the GOP. (RELATED: Trump Warns SCOTUS Failure To Squash Ballot Removal Challenges Would ‘Unleash Chaos And Bedlam’)

“And we had to fight off all of the witch hunts and the scandals…these people what they did – Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine. Fifty-one intelligence agents saying that the laptop from hell was created by Russia, not by Hunter Biden, okay? It was Hunter Biden all the way. They lied to Congress, they lied to everybody. Two impeachments that went nowhere, they went absolutely nowhere,” Trump stated.

“But I mean, if I were a softer individual – and I’ll tell you something, Ron, DeSantis or Nikki or anybody else, if they were in my position, if they were here, they would have been hit just as hard. These people play tough, much tougher than the Republicans play, and the Republicans have to get tougher. I know Nikki very well, she worked for me for a long time, she would not be able to handle that position. She would not be able to handle the onslaught.”

Trump continued to state that he wants to bring “unity” nationwide to have “success,” highlighting that during his administration both the GOP and Democrats were “coming together.” (RELATED: Trump Backs Off Key Early Campaign Theme Because He Won’t ‘Have Time’)

“With all of that being said, within the Republican Party, I want to bring unity and within the nation I want to bring unity. Unity is going to come from success because when we had this country prior to COVID, and then even after COVID, but especially prior to COVID, the China virus coming in, we had the most successful country ever in history. There’s never been anything like it, what we did. And you know, the other side was calling me and they were coming to me. They wanted to talk. It was all coming together. Success will bring everybody under the same tent,” Trump stated.

The former president won the Iowa caucus by 51% on Monday, saluting his fellow candidates during his victory by stating they had done “very well.” Before his win in Iowa, Trump had additionally backed off his early campaign theme of “retribution” stating he would not “have time” for it, during a town hall event with Fox News.